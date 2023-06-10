5 Bizarre PC Keyboards We Can't Believe Exist

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Since the earliest days of personal computers, the peripherals you use to control them have maintained a more or less uniform format. A QWERTY keyboard with a numpad and a two- or three-button mouse — if it ain't broke, don't fix it, right? Well, much like just about every other standard of electronics, there are always those who seek to reinvent the wheel, no matter how bad of an idea it may be.

For decades, electronics manufacturers have attempted to release major deviations from the standard interface, some in an ill-advised endeavor to create the next wave of ergonomic control, others just because they had a silly idea and wanted to see who would actually pay money for it. These whacked-out keyboards are fun to observe from a distance, but if someone ever offered you one directly, you'd do well to politely decline, lest you be forced to try and type out your email with an esoteric and uncomfortable device.