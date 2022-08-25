The Most Expensive Keyboards That May Be A Total Waste Of Money

For anyone who spends much of their week at their computer, a good keyboard is vital. Membrane keyboards are the cheapest and most readily-available form, but users who want a more customizable experience often opt for a mechanical keyboard. They're then able to choose everything from their favorite sounding switch to the RGB lighting that illuminates their keys. Personalizing a keyboard this way is considerably more expensive, but it's well worth it to get something that's suited exactly to your personal tastes.

However, not every expensive keyboard is worth the money. The costliest boards come with eye-watering price tags, some retailing for as much as a well-specced gaming PC. These boast luxurious materials, unique designs, or extra functionality, but many are so overpriced that it's hard to see them as anything other than a waste of money. Still, anyone who fancies dropping hundreds or even thousands of dollars on one will have plenty of options, from a gold-plated board to one that's supposed to look like it's been sat "in the backpack of an intrepid explorer."