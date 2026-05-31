5 Of The Best Motorcycles For Two-Up Riding
Whether you're choosing your first motorcycle with the intention of carrying a passenger or just looking to upgrade to a more capable bike for two-up riding, it's important to consider several factors. First, you'll need to make an honest assessment of your riding skill level and your partner's needs.
For example, you may be tempted by the thrills promised by some of the fastest touring motorcycles in the world. After all, they have the word "touring" in their classification, passenger accommodations, and, in most cases, attached luggage, so they must be suitable for long-range two-up rides. Right?
Personal experience proves that's not always the case. Having bought an early 2000s Honda VFR800Fi complete with a cushy aftermarket seat and hard side bags, I was excited to take my wife on our first two-up ride into the nearby countryside. She hated it immediately. The passenger position on the VFR, admittedly a motorcycle that's more sport than touring, was not comfortable. So, when choosing the best motorcycle for two-up riding, it's best to consider its passenger accommodations before you buy.
On the other hand, sport touring bikes are a great option for many riders and their partners. Full-on touring motorcycles offer the most highway comfort, but can be cumbersome to move around when parking. Cruisers are a great choice for many two-up couples, and those looking to get off the beaten path can find adventure bikes suitable for two-up riding.
1. Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES
Many enthusiasts consider the standard Honda Africa Twin adventure bike one of the best motorcycles for solo riding, but find it falls short of greatness for two-up riding. One key element holding it back from a passenger perspective is its off-road-inspired forward-sloping passenger seat design.
The Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES features an upgraded seat with improved foam and a more neutral riding posture for greater comfort on longer trips. Honda Powersports lists the 2026 model's base MSRP at $17,799, plus a $775 "Destination Charge." There are two other two-up-capable adventure bikes priced higher and lower than the Honda that come to mind: the Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro on the upper end of the scale and the less expensive Husqvarna Norden 901 Expedition. However, the Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES provides plenty of usable power, a well-rounded suite of features, and comfortable ergonomics from both seats. For many riding pairs, this blend of traits at its mid-range price makes it just right, as Goldilocks might say.
A 1,084cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin four-stroke engine powers the Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES with around 100 horsepower and 82 pound-feet of torque. The electronically adjustable suspension system includes inverted 45mm Showa front forks with 8.3 inches of travel and a Pro-Link Showa rear shock with 7.9 inches of travel.
There's little doubt that the Honda adventure bike is more road-biased. It makes sense since most adventures will involve more pavement than dirt two-track riding. When on the highway, riders will enjoy the Africa Twin's cruise control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cornering ABS, rally-inspired fairing, and TFT touchscreen display. Other features, like the aforementioned ES seat, selectable torque control, electronically-adjustable suspension preload, and the bike's low center of gravity, will be appreciated on or off-road.
2. Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide RR
It's no secret that Harley-Davidson has produced some of the most iconic motorcycles for two riders. While even the brand's intro-level models like the Nightster offer functional two-up riding performance, the sky is the limit with models like the 2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide RR.
The best Harley-Davidson for two-up touring falls between those extremes. For the price of the CVO Road Glide RR, one could buy a 2026 Road Glide Limited with a starting MSRP of $32,999 (plus undisclosed destination charges), complete with fairing, hard side luggage, and trunk, ride it to Sturgis on a two-week road trip, and still afford a nice down payment on a house.
The 2026 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited is loaded with features designed for comfortable long-distance two-up (or solo) touring. The Milwaukee-Eight 117 cubic-inch V-Twin provides predictable performance with variable-valve timing and electronic sequential port fuel injection, producing 131 pound-feet of torque and 106 horsepower.
Safety is a significant factor for a motorcycle destined to carry two people on long rides. The HD Road Glide Limited includes several safety features designed for that task. Harley-Davidson's Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements provide extra traction when it matters most, adding another layer of safety to features like its anti-lock brake systems, electronic linked braking, traction control systems, and drag-torque slip control.
The standard passenger seat provides accommodations akin to sitting in a recliner. However, there are upgrades available through Harley-Davidson. For the ultimate backseat ride, consider a set of extended passenger armrests, and the heated rear seat option is practically a must-have for cooler temperatures.
3. BMW R 18 Transcontinental
The 2025 BMW R 18 Transcontinental, with an MSRP of $24,395 (plus $895 destination and handling), is one of those timeless motorcycle designs that blend old-school style with modern performance. Of course, there are a number of other motorcycle brands that offer serviceable cruisers for two-up riding, and each one is someone's favorite.
One design feature that sets the BMW R 18 apart is its boxer engine, which differs from the standard V-Twin found on most capable cruisers today. The R 18's twin-cylinder boxer engine displaces 1,802 cubic centimeters, delivering 91 horsepower and up to 120 lb-ft of torque, with at least 110 lb-ft throughout the 2000 to 4000 rpm range.
Power is routed through a constant-mesh six-speed gearbox engaged via a single-disc dry clutch and delivered to a shaft final drive. The BMW Motorrad Integral ABS handles braking duties, enhanced by Automatic Stability Control, Dynamic Brake Control, and Dynamic Engine Brake Control.
4. Yamaha FJR1300ES
With the range of sport-touring motorcycles on the market today, it's difficult to choose one as the best for every type of riding duo. More adventurous types might prefer something from the Kawasaki Ninja series, like the Ninja H2 SX or SE. Others are well-suited by more subdued, but still sporty models like the Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+, Kawasaki Versys, or Honda NT1100.
While those are all fine sport-touring models, especially for solo touring, it's hard to argue against the more refined Yamaha FJR1300 as the best sport-touring motorcycle for two-up riding. The downside is that Yamaha's website doesn't list a current-year model for the FJR. Instead, it still shows the 2024 FJR1300ES with an MSRP starting at $18,299, plus a $575 Destination Charge.
According to Cycle World, Yamaha last updated the FJR in 2016. So while it may not have the latest technological advancements, it's still a good example of not messing with near-perfection for the sake of padding the sales brochure. Despite its aging platform, the 2024 FJR1300ES offers features designed for long-range two-up touring.
Passenger and rider comfort is enhanced by its adjustable ergonomics, push-button windscreen adjustments, plush passenger and rider seating, heated grips, cruise control, and integrated hard luggage. Adjustable ergonomics include 0.8 inches of toolless seat adjustment, three handlebar positions, and over 5.1 inches of windscreen adjustment at the push of a button. The electronically adjustable suspension allows settings that provide the most comfort for long stretches and best performance to tackle the twisties.
5. Honda Gold Wing
When you close your eyes and imagine a motorcycle capable of delivering comfortable accommodations for two-up riding mile after mile, it's very likely that you'll picture the Honda Gold Wing. In fact, the Gold Wing is often considered one of the most comfortable motorcycles around, even by those who have never ridden one.
The first Honda GL1000 Gold Wing that hit the streets in 1975 was quite different from what we see in the current generation, although it was designed as Honda's flagship high-speed touring bike even then. However, its horizontally-opposed 1,000cc four-cylinder engine set the stage for what the Gold Wing would become.
Second-generation Gold Wings, introduced in 1980, began offering touring-enhanced models such as the GL1100 Interstate that featured full fairings, tall windscreens, and hard-sided luggage to carry enough clothes for a few days. The fourth-generation GL1500 introduced the Gold Wing's first flat-six engine design in 1988.
The current-generation Honda Gold Wing, the GL1800, has an MSRP starting at $25,500 (plus $775 Destination Charges). The Gold Wing Tour, which adds a rear trunk (doubling as a passenger backrest), heated seats, and upgraded suspension, starts at $29,500 (plus the destination charge). At the GL1800's heart is a smooth-running 1,833 cc flat-six, delivering 90 horsepower and 102.5 lb-ft of torque, according to Cycle World.