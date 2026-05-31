5 Of The Best Motorcycles For Two-Up Riding

Whether you're choosing your first motorcycle with the intention of carrying a passenger or just looking to upgrade to a more capable bike for two-up riding, it's important to consider several factors. First, you'll need to make an honest assessment of your riding skill level and your partner's needs.

For example, you may be tempted by the thrills promised by some of the fastest touring motorcycles in the world. After all, they have the word "touring" in their classification, passenger accommodations, and, in most cases, attached luggage, so they must be suitable for long-range two-up rides. Right?

Personal experience proves that's not always the case. Having bought an early 2000s Honda VFR800Fi complete with a cushy aftermarket seat and hard side bags, I was excited to take my wife on our first two-up ride into the nearby countryside. She hated it immediately. The passenger position on the VFR, admittedly a motorcycle that's more sport than touring, was not comfortable. So, when choosing the best motorcycle for two-up riding, it's best to consider its passenger accommodations before you buy.

On the other hand, sport touring bikes are a great option for many riders and their partners. Full-on touring motorcycles offer the most highway comfort, but can be cumbersome to move around when parking. Cruisers are a great choice for many two-up couples, and those looking to get off the beaten path can find adventure bikes suitable for two-up riding.