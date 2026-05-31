5 Of The Highest-Rated Motorola Razr Fold Alternatives You Can Buy

After years of shipping flip-style foldables under its revived Razr brand, Motorola has finally expanded into book-style folding phones with the brand new Motorola Razr Fold. In our Razr Fold review, we dubbed it the best book-style foldable yet, a claim based on its impressive build quality, cameras, and battery, as well as the lack of real alternatives in the United States market, due to protectionist trade policies that have squeezed many options out of the market. Although the Razr Fold might be a few steps behind the latest foldables from China, those aren't available at your local retailer or carrier store.

Thankfully, there are other alternatives. Pickings may be slim, but the U.S. still has a number of attractive book-style foldables on offer, as well as flip-style folding phones for those who don't need a pocket tablet. Samsung singlehandedly cemented the folding phone as a staple of the smartphone market, and Google has a powerful position as the architect of Android. While you may see media coverage of Chinese foldables packed with bleeding-edge tech, some of the coolest Android phones are difficult to import, a hassle to get working with Google services, and a headache to get working with American networks. You can read more about those in our roundup of the best phones the U.S. is missing out on.

With multiple new, notable foldables coming later in the year from Samsung and, for the first time, Apple, there's a shadow hanging over the current crop of devices. To that end, let's have a look at five of the most highly-rated book-style foldables you can actually buy right now that you might consider instead of a Razr Fold.