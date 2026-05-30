12 Motorcycles Bikers Love For Long-Distance Riding
There are all sorts of ways to enjoy motorcycles. Sure, you can enjoy riding a motorcycle to-and-from work, but there are elevated experiences, too. Rides that rise above the typical daily commute and can include stuff like knee-dragging track days, hill-climbing dirt bike excursions in the desert, and exploring unknown back roads on the lookout for epic vistas. But for riders who prefer long distances, there are appealing attributes shared across motorcycles that go the distance.
The best bikes for road trips have a lot in common. They're comfortable, with riding positions that are easy to maintain for hours on end (usually they're pretty upright, unlike sport bikes, where you're bending your body a lot), and if they're modern, the best long-distance rides have modern tech to ease your journey. Suspension that's soft enough to soak up bumps, but well-tuned enough to take a few corners, is part of the deal, as is reliability, and in many cases, a sense of adventure. And while it's not a requirement, many of the best road trip bikes have big storage compartments for gear — at least large enough for some extra clothes to keep you warm (or cool) along the way.
Based on my personal motorcycle-testing experience and the experience of riders I've known for years, these are some of the bikes I'd personally recommend for long-distance rides. And the best part is, they come in all sorts of different shapes and sizes.
Ducati Multistrada
While they're probably known best for their powerful sportbikes and on-track performance, Ducati bikes are much more versatile than you may think. The Multistrada lineup, for example, is a series of bikes from the Italian motorcycle manufacturer that offers performance and long-distance comfort, combined with serious trail skills. Some of the most experienced and discerning riders make global treks on Multistrada bikes, and the Ducati folks who engineer and build the bikes know this.
The Multistrada V4, for example, has a long 37,000-mile service interval, along with a 9,000-mile oil change interval, meaning you can stay on the road for much longer without having to do even the most basic of maintenance operations. But it doesn't skim on power — it lives up to the Ducati reputation by offering 170 horsepower and 92 lb-ft of torque from an excellent 1,158cc V4 engine, making it fun to ride and long-lasting at the same time.
Modern rider aids are a big help, too. On any long-distance ride, reducing fatigue is important, and the Ducati lets you do that with features like adaptive cruise control. It has an eye on safety with blind-spot monitoring. And riding quickly on a curvy back road is enhanced with a standard quick shifter. The Multistrada is an upscale and versatile machine that'll take you just about anywhere in serious comfort.
Honda Rebel 1100
The small Honda Rebel 300 is one of the best entry-level motorcycles money can buy. It's simple, easy to ride, and priced right. Go further up the ladder, though, growing in size and power, and you'll eventually get to Honda's Rebel 1100, one of their top cruiser motorcycles. The latest Honda Rebel 1100, which I tested not too long ago, is approachable and affordable enough for relatively new buyers, but it still feels like it's suited for life on the open road. Its cruiser styling feels appropriate for even the pickiest riders, even if it does include some modern touches like a 5-inch TFT rider screen. The riding position, as I noted in my test of the Rebel 1100, is a bit tight, but shorter riders should have no problem fitting in the saddle.
More than a no-frills bike, but less than a feature-packed flagship, the Rebel 1100 offers riders a choice in equipment to help create the kind of ride each individual is looking for. A USB port for charging your phone is standard, but a front fairing and hard-side saddlebags are optional. It's also available with a dual-clutch transmission for riders who don't want to deal with the fatigue of using a clutch lever at length, but you can still get it with a six-speed manual for increased engagement. Want a simple approach to motorcycle road trips? The Rebel 1100 is where you'll find it.
BMW K 1600
Lots of riders I know are happy to tell their tales when it comes to riding BMW K series bikes. Specifically, K 1600 owners will bend your ear about their latest trip across the country or around the globe. Go to any large gathering of riders, and you're bound to see a K 1600 somewhere in the mix, and in my experience, there are no low-mileage shiny show-bikes among them. These are bikes that are ridden far and used to their full potential.
The latest K 1600 GT is powered by a 1,649 cc six-cylinder engine, which is a relative rarity in the motorcycle world, but the big cylinder count pays off in power and torque. The K 1600 GT produces 160 hp and a massive 132.7 lb-ft of torque — more than even some high-performance sport bikes. The bike weighs 756.2 lbs according to BMW, but even with that heft, the torque provided by the six-cylinder engine will make road trips incredibly easy.
Riders pick the K 1600 for world-record runs. Rider Carl Reese has set several records on the back of a K 1600 GT, traveling over 2,100 miles in a single day of riding back in 2017. Before he set that record, Carl set a distance record riding across the United States from Los Angeles to New York. That ride was a total of 2,829 miles, and Carl did it in just under 39 hours. Amazing.
Yamaha FJR1300ES
It's been a few years since the Yamaha FJR1300ES was in production, but it's still one of the top road-trip bikes out there. Last made for the 2024 model year, the FJR was powered by a 1,298cc inline four-cylinder engine, making it seriously smooth when it comes to throttle delivery. Cruise control and electronically-adjustable suspension were part of the package on the FJR, as was a big, comfortable seat for both the rider and the passenger. A big windscreen, decently-sized side cases, and a standard centerstand were also part of the rider-friendly package.
Back in 2024, when Cycle World last reviewed the FJR, they gave it top marks for handling, even though it weighed almost 650 pounds. Take this Yamaha on a road trip, and you'll be able to enjoy both the long highway stretches and the winding back roads through the mountains. And since you'll be buying one used these days, you'll probably save a pretty penny over expensive new models, without much of a drawback as far as comfort is concerned.
Triumph Tiger 1200
A bit like Ducati with its varied lineup of Multistrada bikes, which are available in multiple sizes and trim levels, Triumph offers a wide range of sport touring options with its Tiger and Tiger Sport names. The Tiger Sport 800 in particular, is one of the best middleweight sport tourers, as it's small enough to feel nimble in corners and large enough to haul around your supplies for a long ride. If you really want to settle in for the long haul, though, the larger Triumph Tiger 1200 is your best bet.
The Tiger 1200 is offered in several different trims, but the most road-trip-friendly is the GT Explorer. On top of having a large 7.9-gallon fuel tank that'll take you all sorts of places between fill-ups, the Tiger 1200 is powered by a 1,160cc 3-cylinder engine that'll entertain you along the way. The 147-hp unit is more than powerful enough to move this big bike over all sorts of terrain in a hurry. This bike is packed to the gills with creature comforts, too. Tire pressure monitors, cruise control, heated grips, heated rider and passenger seats, and blind-spot monitoring will all be appreciated on long road trips.
Suzuki GSX-S1000GT
Popular Suzuki and iconic motorcycles like the GSX-R and the SV650 are some of the brand's most famous machines, offering sporty experiences to the masses. Lesser-known Suzuki bikes like Boulevard M109R and the C50 are at the other end of the spectrum with chrome exhausts and all the Americanized cruiser styling you could ask for. But for long-distance riding, the bike I'd pluck from their lineup is the sport touring offering, the GSX-S1000GT+.
The GSX-S1000GT+ is a reasonably priced sport tourer with big power — its 999cc four-cylinder engine produces around 150 hp. With that sort of thrust, you'll have an entertaining time on any kind of road, and the features are impressive, too. Adaptive cruise control, a bi-directional quick shifter, and a big 6.5-inch TFT rider screen are just the tip of the technology iceberg with the Suzuki. In their review of the GSX-S1000GT+, Motorcyclist praised the bike for its comfort, its properly-placed handlebars, and its supportive seat — all of which will be strong attributes on your next long journey.
Honda Africa Twin
If you've ever wanted to hear someone wax poetic about the joys of motorcycling, preach about traversing dirt roads and asphalt on the same bike, and hype up rally riding like they've been sponsored to compete at the Dakar Rally, just start a conversation with the owner of any Honda Africa Twin. Few motorcycle owners I've met are as enthusiastic about their bikes as Africa Twin owners, and with good reason.
The Africa Twin dates back to the late 1980s when it was developed as a competitor for the Dakar Rally. The road-going version evolved from the Honda bikes used to compete in the famous off-road race, and eventually, the Africa Twin became a bike focused on both off-roading and touring. The current road-legal machine excels at both those tasks, with long-travel suspension in the front and rear for off-roading, and a number of features that make it long-distance friendly.
The Africa Twin is available with either a six-speed manual or a dual-clutch automatic transmission, which will definitely reduce fatigue, and top trim versions have electronically-adjustable suspension for versatile riding. Six different riding modes, including two adjustable rider modes, make the riding experience extremely customizable, whether you're switching from commuting to weekend fun, or just adapting to the surface of whatever continent you're crossing.
Yamaha Tracer 9
While it won't quite go all the same places the Africa Twin will (that's the benefit of knobby tires and off-road-oriented suspension), the Yamaha Tracer 9 is one of the strongest sport touring choices you can buy. Powered by the excellent CP3 890cc three-cylinder engine, it's pre-loaded with a sporty demeanor, and the rest of the enjoyment comes from an impressive list of features and excellent Yamaha execution. Riders know the Tracer 9 for its touring capabilities mixed with its fun factor, and they pick it as their transportation for the combination of both on all sorts of adventures.
The Tracer 9 weighs just 483 lbs, which is closer in size to a middleweight sports bike than it is to a typical heavy cruiser, so it'll feel light on its feet in curvy mountain passes. But it still has all the gear you want from a grand touring bike, like a big windscreen, a USB-B charging port, and standard side cases. It doesn't have as many electronic aids as some other lauded long-distance motorcycles, but that helps keep the price pretty low.
Harley-Davidson Road Glide and Street Glide
In the minds of many, the name Harley-Davidson is synonymous with the idea of the open road. Marketing campaigns about freedom and the experience of traveling America's vast highway network are a big part of Harley's history, and countless movies romanticize the concept of traveling on the back of an HD motorcycle. But there are a lot of different categories of HD motorcycles, some of which are better suited than others to help you live out your motorcycle travel dreams.
The basic Sport bikes from Harley, for instance, can probably be passed up for this list entirely. Where comfort meets the thrill of the open road really intersects in Harley's big cruisers, namely the Road Glide and the Street Glide. Underneath, they're essentially the same motorcycle.
The two bikes share virtually all their components, including the big 117 cubic-inch V-twin engine, and while Harley recommends the Street Glide for more performance-oriented riders, either bike will be an excellent road-trip companion. They're both plush, extremely comfortable, and packed with modern features that classic Harley owners likely never dreamed of. The Easy Rider Panhead bikes certainly would've looked silly with a 12.3-inch screen and Apple CarPlay, but they're appreciated features for long-distance riders today.
Indian Chieftain and Challenger
Indian Motorcycles has a strong lineup of cruisers. There's everything from basic two-wheeled motoring like the Scout Sixty and the Scout Bobber, up to the ultra-plush touring models like the Roadmaster and the Pursuit. But like with Harley, there are some bikes in their lineup that make more sense on a road trip than others. For me, though, the sweet spot for long-distance travel amongst Indian's bikes is with the bagger bikes, the Chieftain and Challenger. I rode both bikes in the Nevada desert a while back, and they gave me a fresh perspective on the beautiful American Southwest.
The Chieftain and the Challenger are lighter than the big Roadmaster, checking in at 789 lbs and 819 lbs, respectively, compared with the Roadmaster's 891-pound curb weight. That's a difference you'll absolutely feel out on the road. Both the Chieftain and the Challenger are powerful, too, available with the big PowerPlus 112 engine, pumping out 126 hp and 133 lb-ft. The seats, riding positions, and ride quality of both bikes are excellent — ideal for the long haul. The tech is easy to use, too, with cruise control as standard, as well as big front fairings to block out the wind.
Kawasaki H2 SX SE
The H2 SX SE is part of a special breed of motorcycles. It's one of Kawasaki's supercharged liter bikes, providing rare forced induction on an already-powerful 998cc four-cylinder engine. Nearly 200 hp makes it a proper contender for even the most powerful sport bikes. And while big power stats and sporty roots might not be what you first think of as an ideal long-distance motorcycle, I can personally attest to the H2 SX SE's excellent road-trip manners.
Riding the H2 SX in multiple states, on all sorts of different roads, I was able to get a sense for the bike as if it were my own. I loaded up the side cases with gear, relied heavily on the heated grips, used the adaptive cruise control to make long-mileage days easy, and fiddled with the electronically-controlled suspension for different riding scenarios. Through all of it, I was impressed by the bike's composure and its calm nature when I could keep myself from twisting the throttle wide open.
When I did lean into the performance a bit, the H2 was thrilling, with all sorts of whistles and whirs coming from the supercharger, a natural result of the preposterous speed. Of all the excellent available touring bikes on the market today, the H2 SX is probably the most fun to ride.
Honda Gold Wing
One of the most well-respected motorcycles in the big-bike space is the Honda Gold Wing. It's been around for more than 50 years, and nearly that entire time, it's been an ambassador for long-distance two-wheeled travel. It's also potentially the best bike I've ever taken a road trip on.
Last year, I rode 1,100 miles on the latest Gold Wing, through scorching summer heat, over stunning mountain passes, and along some of California's most picturesque highways. When I was done, all I wanted to do was load up my gear and take it out for another ride — it's that good. The Gold Wing has always been an innovative bike, and today's model continues that trend with features like on-board airbags, a reverse gear for backing it up with ease, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a four-speaker stereo that cuts through the road noise even at highway speeds.
The Gold Wing's massive 1,833cc flat-six engine provides strong acceleration and smooth highway operation all in the same package. The double-wishbone front suspension is another Gold Wing trick that gives it riding dynamics that rival most sport bikes, while offering class-leading comfort at the same time. If you're going on a road trip, and you want one of the best available tools for the job, look no further than the Gold Wing.
How these bikes were selected
For some riders, long-distance riding is best done on a low-slung bike, with breathtaking views along wide-open highways. For other riders, it's about winding your way through the mountains and back roads to find the curviest route to your given destination, only made possible with the thrill of a sport bike. This list was created with that sort of variety in mind. I've enjoyed both kinds of long-distance rides, and so have many of the riders I know.
These bikes were selected based on my personal experience testing, reviewing, and owning various motorcycles, as well as the experience of riders I know and trust, and professional SlashGear reviews. In a few instances, reviews from other trusted outlets with experienced riders were used and referenced. And if you don't see your favorite bike here, don't worry, you can still take it on any long-distance ride you'd like. Whatever bike you've got, just go out for a ride and enjoy.