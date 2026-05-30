12 Motorcycles Bikers Love For Long-Distance Riding

There are all sorts of ways to enjoy motorcycles. Sure, you can enjoy riding a motorcycle to-and-from work, but there are elevated experiences, too. Rides that rise above the typical daily commute and can include stuff like knee-dragging track days, hill-climbing dirt bike excursions in the desert, and exploring unknown back roads on the lookout for epic vistas. But for riders who prefer long distances, there are appealing attributes shared across motorcycles that go the distance.

The best bikes for road trips have a lot in common. They're comfortable, with riding positions that are easy to maintain for hours on end (usually they're pretty upright, unlike sport bikes, where you're bending your body a lot), and if they're modern, the best long-distance rides have modern tech to ease your journey. Suspension that's soft enough to soak up bumps, but well-tuned enough to take a few corners, is part of the deal, as is reliability, and in many cases, a sense of adventure. And while it's not a requirement, many of the best road trip bikes have big storage compartments for gear — at least large enough for some extra clothes to keep you warm (or cool) along the way.

Based on my personal motorcycle-testing experience and the experience of riders I've known for years, these are some of the bikes I'd personally recommend for long-distance rides. And the best part is, they come in all sorts of different shapes and sizes.