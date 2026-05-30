14 DIY Tools Under $20 Every Homeowner Should Have In Their Collection

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The DIY world is full of inspiration, jumping off points, and tools to help accomplish the goals you've set for yourself. There's always room in the toolbox for something big and impactful like an SDS drill, cut-off tool, or sledge hammer, and these implements are often at the forefront of a DIYer's thinking. But countless other pieces of gear often play an equally (if not more) important role, and many can be found for extremely favorable prices. No matter your preferred retailer or brand, there are lots of inexpensive options that really make a huge difference.

These are all tools no homeowner looking to handle their own repairs can realistically do without. I'm a homeowner, and all of them sit prominently in my toolshed. They're usually the first things I reach for when a new project springs up, but because none of them are heavy duty power tools or visually impressive workhorses, they're easy to overlook. All of them are available for less than $20, making this entire list cheaper when combined than some of the prominent power tools that might sit in your garage already!