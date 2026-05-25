5 Inline-6 Engines That Pump Out More Power Than Most V8s

When people think about serious engine power, the V8 is usually the first thing that comes to mind. Eight cylinders, large displacement, and a firing order that keeps the combustion events coming in rapid, even succession. It's a formula that generates abundant power and torque while staying smooth and tractable. V10s and V12s sit even higher on the totem pole, but in the modern car market those have become about as rare as an interior without a massive touchscreen dominating the dashboard.

When you add forced induction or hybridization on top of a V8's already generous displacement, the numbers can get truly absurd — the most powerful V8 engines now crack 1,000 horsepower straight from the factory. Still, those are the outliers. The vast majority of V8s on the road today sit in a much more ordinary power band, and that's where things get interesting.

Modern engineering has reached a point where a well-developed inline-six — six cylinders in a single row — can match or beat them outright. De-throning every V8 on the planet is a different conversation, but here are five inline-six engines that pump out more power than most V8s you'll actually see out and about.