6 Of The Most Powerful Inline-6 Engines Ever Put In Production Cars

When Carl Benz built what is regarded as the world's first car, the Patent Motorwagen, he powered it with a single-cylinder engine that produced less than one horsepower. More than a century's worth of evolution since then has brought us monsters like the nearly 1,000-horsepower marvel that is the Bugatti W16. Most engines fall somewhere between those two extremes, with four, six, and eight-cylinder configurations being the most common.

V8 engines powered many of the muscle cars of the 1960s and early '70s, and V6s are often used when economy is prized over raw horsepower. V6 engines tend to be harder to work on and less reliable than straight six engines, but are used more often because they can be easily swapped among a carmaker's various offerings and share space on an option sheet with I4s and V8s. Although inline-six engines like the legendary Jeep 4.0 are known for their dependability and smooth operation, we've seen more than a couple of powerful inline-six engines make their way into production vehicles. Here are a few of the most potent motors used in cars and SUVs that you could drive off a dealership's lot.