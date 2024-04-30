Which Cars Have A BMW S58 Engine Under The Hood?

The 2023 M2's S58 produces 453 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, while the 2020 B3's version cranks out 456 horsepower and a skull-rattling 516 pound-feet. In the 2023 BMW M4 CSL, the S58 is tuned to generate 543 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. In a review for this car, our Steven Ewing wrote that the symphony produced by the CSL's engine was "a wild and somewhat uncouth soundtrack but one that totally befits an aggressive sports coupe."

The most potent production version of the S58 is the one under the hood of the 2023 BMW M3 Competition xDrive, which our Chris Davies reviewed in September 2023. In that model, the inline-six engine is tuned to 503 horsepower and can get the all-wheel drive four-door sedan to 60 miles per hour in just 3.4 seconds. Davies called the M3's performance "legitimately astonishing" and wrote that it was capable of going "toe-to-toe with bonafide supercars."

The 2025 M4 Competition xDrive coupe and convertible will each get a boosted version of the S58 capable of 523 horsepower, but those extra 20 ponies will cost you. The Competition xDrive coupe has a sticker price of just over $88,000, and the convertible is just a few thousand short of $100,000. The fact that the manufacturer is planning to install the S58 in new models is a sign that the engine is still going strong, despite the fact that BMW is putting more resources into EV development.