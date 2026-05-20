5 Chainsaw Brands With The Best Warranty

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Buying a new chainsaw is never a small investment, and so most buyers want as much reassurance as possible that their new tool will continue to perform well for many years to come. A long warranty is a great way to get that added reassurance, since brands are generally only willing to back their chainsaws if they're confident in the quality. It's easy to assume that the priciest tools from the most famous brands have the best warranties, but that's not always the case.

To find out which brands were ahead of the rest, we compared the warranties of every major chainsaw brand. We assumed we were buying each tool as an individual consumer and not for commercial use. Our five top picks all offered five years of warranty cover, although we'll also include one honorable mention before we dive into the minor differences between those picks.

Greenworks offers a four year warranty on both its electric chainsaws and their accompanying battery packs, giving it the longest battery pack coverage of any major chainsaw manufacturer. Its shorter tool-specific coverage stopped it from earning a spot among the top performers, but it nonetheless shouldn't be overlooked if battery pack longevity is your main concern. Honorable mention aside, let's take a closer look at the coverage offered by each top-ranking manufacturer.