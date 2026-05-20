5 Chainsaw Brands With The Best Warranty
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Buying a new chainsaw is never a small investment, and so most buyers want as much reassurance as possible that their new tool will continue to perform well for many years to come. A long warranty is a great way to get that added reassurance, since brands are generally only willing to back their chainsaws if they're confident in the quality. It's easy to assume that the priciest tools from the most famous brands have the best warranties, but that's not always the case.
To find out which brands were ahead of the rest, we compared the warranties of every major chainsaw brand. We assumed we were buying each tool as an individual consumer and not for commercial use. Our five top picks all offered five years of warranty cover, although we'll also include one honorable mention before we dive into the minor differences between those picks.
Greenworks offers a four year warranty on both its electric chainsaws and their accompanying battery packs, giving it the longest battery pack coverage of any major chainsaw manufacturer. Its shorter tool-specific coverage stopped it from earning a spot among the top performers, but it nonetheless shouldn't be overlooked if battery pack longevity is your main concern. Honorable mention aside, let's take a closer look at the coverage offered by each top-ranking manufacturer.
Ego
Both Ego and Greenworks are popular brands and picking between them involves more than simply evaluating warranty coverage. Even in that regard, deciding the winner isn't completely cut-and-dry, since Greenworks offers four years of battery pack cover as previously mentioned. Meanwhile, Ego's range of Power+ chainsaws come with a 5 year limited tool warranty and 3 year limited battery warranty as standard. The same warranty is applied across the brand's entire cordless chainsaw range.
Ego offers a selection of various competitively priced chainsaws, with its 56V 16 inch chainsaw kit available at Lowe's for a retail price of $279. The kit includes the chainsaw plus a 2.5Ah battery and a charger, which the brand says should deliver up to 130 cuts through 4x4 lumber on a full charge.
For buyers who are unfamiliar with the brand, the Ego tool brand is owned by Chervon, the same company that also owns the Flex and Skil brands. The company is based in China but also has production facilities in Vietnam. Ego first launched its Power+ line of cordless tools back in 2014, and now offers more than 100 different tools in total.
Kobalt
Lowe's shoppers have plenty of choice when it comes to picking chainsaw brands with long warranties. The Kobalt tool brand is owned by the retail chain and is exclusive to its stores and website. Yet, its warranty period is actually more generous than many of the big brands that can also be found at Lowe's.
Regardless of whether you pick a chainsaw from Kobalt's 24V, 40V, or 80V line, the tool is covered by a 5 year standard warranty. The battery packs for all three lines are also backed by a 3 year warranty. That's a more consistently generous period of coverage than Home Depot's rival exclusive Ryobi brand, with Ryobi's 40V HP chainsaws receiving a 5 year warranty period but its 18V One+ tools only getting 3 years of coverage.
The price you'll pay for a new Kobalt chainsaw will vary based on its capability and battery packs, but if you're looking for a balance of performance and affordability, its fourth generation 40V chainsaw kit should be a good place to start. It retails for $259 and includes both a 4Ah battery and a charger. The tool is also available in standalone form, but it retails for $249. Given the minimal price difference between the standalone tool and the kit, it's arguably better value to purchase the kit even if you already have a suitable Kobalt 40V battery in your tool kit.
Echo
Most chainsaw brands that offer the longest warranty periods make cordless electric chainsaws, and most gas-powered chainsaws are offered with shorter warranties. Echo is the exception to the trend, with both its gas-powered chainsaws and its electric chainsaws shipping with 5 years of consumer warranty as standard. The brand's gas-powered chainsaw range is particularly varied, from 12 inch, 25 cc top handle models to 32 inch, 73.5 cc commercial grade saws. None of them come cheap, with the 32 inch saw retailing for $1,389.99 at Home Depot.
For most home users, buying the brand's largest chainsaws will be overkill. Echo's range of 56V cordless chainsaws is both smaller and cheaper, but the warranties of those electric saws is no less lengthy. The tool itself still receives five years of cover, although it's worth noting that Echo's 56V batteries only get two years of cover. Still, it's enough to put Echo comfortably among the best brands on the market for warranty length overall. Buyers who aren't sold on Echo's gas-powered range of chainsaws could also consider Husqvarna, which offers a standard 2 year warranty that extends up to 5 years if you purchase the brand's fuel and oil at the same time.
Ryobi
While the warranty on its 18V One+ tools might not be quite as generous as Kobalt's 24V tools, overall Ryobi's chainsaw warranties are still among the best on the market. For maximum warranty length, you'll need to buy a saw from its 40V HP line, which is backed by 5 years of coverage. These higher performance tools are still competitively priced, with a 40V HP 16-inch chainsaw kit available for $299 from Home Depot. The kit comes with a 4Ah battery and a charger, with the battery receiving 3 years of warranty cover.
The 18V One+ line is even more affordable, but its 3 years of cover isn't quite as extensive. Even so, it matches the coverage period provided by pricier big-name brands like DeWalt and Makita. If you've got a budget of $500 to spend on cordless tools, your money will go much further with Ryobi than it will with DeWalt, and in warranty terms, you're not losing anything. With Ryobi's 40V HP line, you'll be gaining an additional 2 years of cover versus DeWalt.
It's most famous for its cordless tools, but Ryobi also sells gas-powered chainsaws for users who prefer not to rely on battery packs. The brand's gas-powered saws receive the same 3 year warranty period as its 18V One+ tools.
Cat
Cat's range of chainsaws may be smaller than many of the other brands here, but it offers best-in-class warranty coverage. Both the brand's 60V chainsaws and its compact 18V tools feature five years of coverage, with its 60V batteries warrantied for 3 years after purchase. Cat's chainsaws are affordably priced too, with the 60V Max 16 inch chainsaw kit retailing for $279.99 at Lowe's. Included with the kit is a 2.5Ah battery and a charger, but like the other chainsaws here, Cat also offers the tool in standalone form. Without its battery and charger, it retails for $239.99.
You might have heard that Cat's tools are essentially rebranded Worx tools, and it's true that both brands' tools are manufactured by Positec, but they're not simply clones of each other. Worx sells a larger range of cordless chainsaws, and some of them come with a 5 year warranty, but others have only 3 years of cover included. Besides, it's common to have multiple major tool brands manufactured by the same company. Both Ryobi and Milwaukee are owned and manufactured by Techtronic Industries, but they still have distinct lineups and are pitched towards different types of tool buyers. Much like Cat and Worx, their warranty coverage also differs between brands.