EGO Vs Greenworks: 3 Things To Consider Before Picking Between These Brands

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When starting a collection of cordless power tools, you'll probably prefer to invest in a single power tool brand. After all, each brand has its proprietary technologies. This means that if your tools, chargers, and batteries are from the same brand, expanding your power tool collection becomes more cost-effective and easier. Given the numerous major tool brands available on the market, determining which one is right for you can be quite challenging. That's especially true when choosing between Ego and Greenworks, as both offer similar arrays of cordless power tools for professional and household needs.

Now, Ego may not have the same long history as some top brands like DeWalt, which is just over 100 years old. But that doesn't mean it doesn't produce some of the best power tools on the market. In fact, it's one of the major powerhouses that produces electric outdoor tools that are prized for their performance, durability, and industry-leading battery technology.

On the other hand, Greenworks is one of the newest players in the market that's quickly turning out to be a significant player in the power tool game. This is primarily because the brand's green power tools are easy to spot and consistently found in professional settings and homeowners' garages. Plus, most of its products are affordable, and they're available at many brick-and-mortar stores like Lowe's, Costco, Walmart, Best Buy, and much more. With that in mind, given that these brands have their perks and cons, here's how they compare on various aspects.