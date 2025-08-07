Are Ryobi And Milwaukee Tools Made In The Same Factory?

Ryobi and Milwaukee operate at different ends of the power tool spectrum, with Ryobi catering its lineup to more DIY-focused customers and Milwaukee advertising more to a professional audience. However, despite that distinction, both Ryobi and Milwaukee are owned by TTi, or Techtronic Industries, a company based in Hong Kong. TTi is one of the many real owners behind major tool brands.

Knowing that, it's worth exploring the question of where each line of tools comes from. Are Ryobi and Milwaukee power tools made in the same factory, and are you paying more simply for red tools and a Milwaukee logo? The answer isn't really a clear-cut "yes" or "no," as TTi operates factories in several different countries, including the United States, China, Mexico, Vietnam, and likewise has facilities throughout Europe, the Middle East, and East Asia.

According to a presentation given to investors, the majority of TTi's factories are in China, occupying 52% of the company's manufacturing footprint. But even that figure doesn't give the entire story.