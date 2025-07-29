Ryobi USB Lithium Glue Gun Kit: What's Included And How Is It Different From The Glue Pen?

Besides the obvious deviation in form factor, the Ryobi USB Lithium Glue Gun and Glue Pen are different in a lot of ways, too. One of the major differences between these Ryobi glue applicators is the size of the glue stick they use. The Glue Gun is compatible with standard full-size (1/2") glue sticks, whereas the Glue Pen only fits smaller mini (5/16") sizes. This means you'll need to reload the Glue Pen more frequently.

Another key distinction between the two is their temperature control. While the Ryobi Glue Pen is limited to run on a single temperature, the Glue Gun is equipped with a dual-temperature setting. Set it to low when you're working with heat-sensitive materials or want better control. Then, switch it to high if you need more flow and faster coverage on less delicate surfaces.

On top of glue stick size and temperature control, you'll also notice two practical design features on the Ryobi Glue Gun. First, it has a wire stand built in, unlike the Glue Pen, which comes with a separate drip tray. The wire stand lets you set the tool down anywhere without worrying about damaging your work surface. The downside, though, is that it can drip melted glue everywhere. The Ryobi Glue Gun's other practical design is the squeeze trigger. It's often more comfortable to use than the Glue Pen's sliding lever. But when it comes to more precision, the sliding lever does have the edge.

Price-wise, Ryobi is still set to announce the release date of the Glue Gun. The Glue Pen, however, costs $49.43.