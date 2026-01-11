What Does $500 Buy You From DeWalt Vs. Ryobi?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Walk into a branch of any home improvement retailer and you'll be met with an array of brightly colored tools from different brands, with most major brands offering their own cordless tool ecosystems alongside a range of corded tools and hand tools. If the home improvement retailer in question is Home Depot, two of the most common tool brands you'll see are Ryobi and DeWalt. Both have a great reputation among DIYers, and although DeWalt makes a few tools that Ryobi doesn't, both offer a broad mix of both DIY essentials and more niche tools.

However, if you're on a budget, buying tools from Ryobi will see your money stretch much further than buying from DeWalt. To illustrate the price gulf between them, let's assume that we're a Home Depot shopper with a budget of $500, and that we're entirely new to both brands. For comparative purposes, we're only using retail prices here, and not accounting for any state-specific sales taxes.

If we're looking to purchase our first tool from Ryobi's cordless 18V One+ ecosystem, the brand's ½ inch drill/driver kit is a solid starting point. It retails for $79, and for that price, we get the tool itself plus a 1.5 Ah 18V battery and a charger. To build a tool kit of DIY essentials, we could then buy a circular saw such as Ryobi's 18V One+ 7-¼ inch circular saw. This will add another $139 to our total bill.