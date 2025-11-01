5 Tools DeWalt Makes That Ryobi Doesn't
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
DeWalt has a reputation as the toolmaker for everyone. From suburban garages to downtown construction sites, rural auto shops to self-sustaining farms, DeWalt's distinctive black-and-yellow tools fall right in the middle of the range between amateur and professional tool users, and the brand's prices are about the same.
Ryobi is a little lower on the tool brand totem pole. The Home Depot exclusive brand's highlighter green tools are more at home in, well, the home than they are in a professional's tool storage. Built to help the DIYer or homeowner get things done around their property, Ryobi tools are often lower priced but also a little less durable.
Because of these differences in philosophy, DeWalt naturally makes tools that Ryobi neither makes nor would consider making. Where DeWalt is a maker of many heavy-duty tools, some industry-specific products simply aren't worth the cost for Ryobi to develop, considering its customer base. In other cases, DeWalt simply came up with a creative idea first, and there's no guarantee that Ryobi won't introduce a similar product somewhere down the road. For now, though, we've made this list of five tools DeWalt makes that Ryobi doesn't — a little window into the exclusive tools that DeWalt sells, and some insight into why Ryobi may not ever make them.
DeWalt 20V Max Grabo Lifter Tool
The frustration of trying to lift a sheet of plywood, or drywall, or plexiglass solo — even just to get it from your cart to the back of your pickup — can be enough to make you consider abandoning a project altogether. The weight, size, and awkward dimensions simply make moving things like that a pain, unless you've got an extra set of hands and the wingspan of a condor.
For those trying times with difficult-to-maneuver materials, consider the DeWalt 20V Max Grabo Lifter Tool. This unique tool, a collaboration between DeWalt and suction-lifter manufacturer Grabo, uses the power of an electric vacuum pump to help users grip and lift large, heavy, awkward items. The capacity of the lifter is 265 pounds horizontally and 132 vertically, and the range of materials the Grabo Lifter Tool can effectively lift includes wood, drywall, concrete, glass, tile, and metal.
The controls for this tool are simple but smart. Press one button to engage the lifter, another to release. There's a loud alarm that sounds when you're running out of battery, which is a vital inclusion if you're lifting glass or other fragile materials, and a color screen displays pressure status and load weight.
Purchase the DeWalt 20V Max Grabo Lifter Tool from Home Depot for $259. For more information on the Grabo Lifter Tool, check out Slashgear's explainer.
DeWalt Toughseries Construction Jack
Here's another tool that's designed to help a single person do the work of two. The DeWalt Toughseries Construction Jack is a fantastic addition to any garage storage system or truck bed toolbox, providing lifting assistance in any number of scenarios.
The DeWalt Toughseries Construction Jack is great for providing a helping hand during the installation of drywall, doors, or windows. The jack has a lift capacity of up to 340 pounds and can lift as high as 8-¾ inches. Each squeeze lifts about ¼-inch, allowing for precise lifting of heavy objects. Even if you're just looking to clean under a fridge or get that bone your pug pushed under the couch, this jack is an incredibly useful tool to have around the house.
The DeWalt Toughseries Construction Jack impresses with its design. The tool has a tapered lifting plate, making it easy to place under heavy items, even if they're practically flush with the floor. Lifting is as simple as squeezing the handles of the jack or applying downward pressure with your foot if your hands are full. To release, there's a small lever that drops the lifted object incrementally, and once the weight is off the jack, another button allows the jack to slide down its shaft.
The DeWalt Toughseries Construction Jack can be ordered from Amazon for $99 at the time of writing, although its list price is $125.
DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Multi-Head Drill/Driver
DeWalt's Atomic line is one of the yellow brand's newer tool sets. The tools can use any of the brand's 20V batteries, but unlike the Xtreme or Max lines, DeWalt's Atomic tools feature incredible power in a compact package. The roster of DeWalt Atomic tools features a wide variety of tools, including cordless ratchets, hammer drills, angle grinders, and impact wrenches. And while there are several compact cordless drills in that lineup as well, the DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Multi-Head Drill/Driver is something a little more unique.
One of the most adaptable tools DeWalt makes, this multi-head drill/driver features multiple heads that can be easily swapped out. The included heads cover a ton of different use cases, and the fact that they can be exchanged without an additional tool makes this multi-head drill/driver even more useful. Offset drilling, right angle fastener installation, and applications requiring multiple ¼-inch bits are all easily achieved with this one tool. That means quick and easy swapping of heads as needed, even in tight quarters like when working under a cabinet or in a crawl space, rather than having to bring multiple tools to accomplish the same tasks.
The DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Multi-Head Drill/Driver can be ordered from Acme Tools for $229. For more information, be sure to read Slashgear's feature on the DeWalt multi-head drill/driver.
DeWalt Impact Connect Nut Runner Attachment
The little things add up on a job site, and one of the reasons DeWalt makes tools that Ryobi doesn't is that the former needs to address those small issues that come up during big jobs to cut down on the time they take. And DeWalt isn't just randomly making up problems that need solutions, either — as this 2024 case study states, the toolmaker actively works with tradespeople to identify problems, and then pursues a solution through multiple prototypes, feedback, and research.
A specialty drill attachment that can run nuts onto threaded rods three times faster than doing that task by hand, the DeWalt Impact Connect Nut Runner Attachment limits fatigue and speeds a normally tedious process. It's also rated to provide a lifting capacity of up to 100 pounds, making it great for hanging trapeze systems or ventilation, plumbing, or electrical applications. The Nut Runner Attachment quickly pops on and off most drills and impact wrenches, and while this tool isn't for everyone, it is a massive time-saver for those users in the industries where it matters most. In fact, the aforementioned case study revealed that by reducing the time to run a nut from 30 seconds to less than two, one contractor company saved an estimated 600 man-hours.
The DeWalt Impact Connect Nut Runner Attachment is available on Amazon for around $139.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Cordless Rivet Tool
On-the-job fatigue is another issue that DeWalt tackles more often than Ryobi. If you're working on a large-scale project that involves repetitive motion, there's only so much time you've got before your arms, back, or brain just start to burn out from doing the same thing over and over again. One task that requires that kind of repeated movement is the installation of rivets. Used in industries ranging from aviation to appliances, rivets are a practical alternative to adhesives or welding in many applications. However, without a proper tool, installing these fasteners can be exhausting.
The DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Cordless Rivet tool, available in 3/16-inch and ¼-inch sizes, is a powerful tool that maximizes productivity while minimizing fatigue by delivering up to 2100 pound-feet of pulling force to fasten rivets. Being a DeWalt XR battery-powered tool, it can install up to 800 rivets per charge, and is compatible with aluminum, steel, and stainless steel blind rivets. Tool-free nose changes allow the tool to be quickly modified, and those nose pieces can be stored right on the tool itself.
The DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Cordless Rivet Tool is available for purchase at Home Depot. The 3/16-inch version sells for $329, while the ¼-inch model carries a price tag of $799.