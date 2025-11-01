5 Tools DeWalt Makes That Ryobi Doesn't

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

DeWalt has a reputation as the toolmaker for everyone. From suburban garages to downtown construction sites, rural auto shops to self-sustaining farms, DeWalt's distinctive black-and-yellow tools fall right in the middle of the range between amateur and professional tool users, and the brand's prices are about the same.

Ryobi is a little lower on the tool brand totem pole. The Home Depot exclusive brand's highlighter green tools are more at home in, well, the home than they are in a professional's tool storage. Built to help the DIYer or homeowner get things done around their property, Ryobi tools are often lower priced but also a little less durable.

Because of these differences in philosophy, DeWalt naturally makes tools that Ryobi neither makes nor would consider making. Where DeWalt is a maker of many heavy-duty tools, some industry-specific products simply aren't worth the cost for Ryobi to develop, considering its customer base. In other cases, DeWalt simply came up with a creative idea first, and there's no guarantee that Ryobi won't introduce a similar product somewhere down the road. For now, though, we've made this list of five tools DeWalt makes that Ryobi doesn't — a little window into the exclusive tools that DeWalt sells, and some insight into why Ryobi may not ever make them.