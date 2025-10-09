Are DeWalt's GRABO Lifters Actually Made By GRABO?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hardware brands tend to be a bit insular with their wares. It's a competitive market, after all, and if one brand can keep you buying its products exclusively over all others, it's to its benefit. That said, on occasion, several brands may team up on a temporary basis, usually to provide a particular service or product that they may not be able to offer individually.

One such example of this is the DeWalt GRABO Lifter, a material-handling tool designed to adhere to flat surfaces with a powerful suction force and a thick handle. If you weren't aware, it'd be easy to assume "GRABO" is just a cute name that DeWalt decided to assign to this interesting gadget. In actuality, though, GRABO is an entirely separate brand of hardware products, specifically one that specializes in those vacuum-suction material-handling power tools. GRABO manufactures and sells its own material-handlers independently of DeWalt, but the DeWalt GRABO Lifter in particular was actually a collaborative effort between both companies.