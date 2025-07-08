4 Cool DeWalt Gadgets That You Might Not Realize Exist
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For tool aficionados and DIYers alike, the name DeWalt is synonymous with quality. The brand's selection is renowned for its hardiness and reliability, with power tools so versatile they'll have you rethinking your hand tool setup. But what keeps DeWalt fans coming back for more aren't only the well-known items within the company's catalogue, but also the unique finds that can be uncovered with a little digging.
Over the years, DeWalt has branched out into a fair share of categories that you may not immediately associate with the manufacturer behind your favorite drills or circular saws. From electronic accessories to automotive products and even security devices, there are plenty of surprises in store from DeWalt worth checking out. But beyond having a certain novelty factor, many of these lesser-known DeWalt finds can be of great use in their own right.
Many of these items are built with a similar level of durability as with DeWalt's heavy duty power tools and accessories, meaning they can take a fair deal of abuse typically found in workspace environments. This gives them a good deal of longevity and adaptability compared to similar products from more traditional tech or gadget manufacturers. With that, let's take a gander at some unexpected DeWalt finds worth checking out.
DeWalt Heavy Duty Wireless Charger
When you think of phone chargers, the intuitive answer might be lengthy cables attached to wall adapters. However in recent years, some users have discovered the benefits of wireless chargers. These convenient alternatives provide power in a relatively effortless manner, thus making them excellent additions to any side table or desk. As it turns out, DeWalt possesses its own product in this category in the handy Heavy Duty Wireless Charger.
Made to work with select iPhones and Galaxy devices, it's easy to see the appeal for DeWalt customers. If you're in a busy work environment where corded power tools and battery chargers take priority of any available outlets, it can be difficult to find the space to charge your phone. So long as it is powered up ahead of time, the DeWalt wireless charger gives you an easy-to-access and portable source of power during such busy days. This is also the reason why these chargers have been imbued with an enhanced level of durability. Compared to similar products, they possess a rugged construction that helps them take bumps and falls with ease. Adding to this is its sturdy rubber base that is effective in preventing slippage and even its charging cable is fashioned out of kevlar.
On Amazon, the DeWalt Heavy Duty Wireless Charger has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average from over 300 buyers. While some have commented that the device doesn't charge as fast as they'd like and it could benefit from being magnetized, its compactness and durability make up for these shortcomings. It currently goes for $44.99.
DeWalt 3-in-1 Stylus Pocket Pen
DeWalt is probably not the first brand that comes to mind when thinking of digital drawing tools. Alas, the company does indeed possess a stylus pen all its own with the 3-in-1 Stylus Pocket Pen. Lightweight and easy to use, the DeWalt stylus can prove to be a surprisingly useful little tool throughout your day.
The "pocket" part of its name is no exaggeration. The stylus comes in at just four inches in its entirety, making it exceptionally easy to take anywhere. It also comes with features such as a pocket clip and lanyard loop for even more portability options. But beyond its aesthetic appeal, the stylus itself is easy to use and has a wide array of applications, from signing digital documents to doodling and even being used to type on keypads that have been touched by many others. Whatever you use it for, the stylus performs smoothly and is easy on the hands thanks to its slim build and rubber grip.
With a 4.6-star average rating on Amazon from nearly 1,100 users, its clear that many find the DeWalt stylus to be satisfactory. A few have noted that its small size may make it difficult for those with especially large hands to operate it, so keep that in mind if you're thinking of getting one. It can be purchased for $16.49.
DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless GRABO Suction Lifter
Life sometimes calls for literal heavy lifting. Whether it's a regular part of your profession or during a move to a new home, at some point you're bound to come across a scenario that requires extra strength. But if you don't possess the will to do so on your own, it helps to have an accessory that can give you that boost. DeWalt can once again be of benefit with one of its most interesting gadgets, the 20V MAX Cordless GRABO Suction Lifter.
This tool essentially acts as an extra hand, sticking to whatever you want to move through the use of a set of tough suction cups and hanging on as you transport it. It can support as much as 265 pounds, making it ideal for moving oversized items such as floor tiles, planks of wood, furniture, large frames, and more. The device also possesses a pressure sensor that informs you of the load capacity through the built-in LED screen.
While it's not especially popular within DeWalt's lineup, the GRABO Suction Lifter has already received rave reviews among the company's fanbase. It holds a 4.7 out of 5-star rating average from just over 70 buyers as of this writing, but among those, many deemed it a lifesaver. It is somewhat expensive, however, currently going for $249, so be sure it's something you truly think you need.
DeWalt Heavy Duty True Wireless Ear Buds
Long gone are the days of lengthy corded earbuds that get tangled up in your pocket beyond belief. Now, many have moved on to using wireless bluetooth earbuds, which provide far greater convenience and, in many cases, superior performance to their wired counterparts. While popular audio brands such as Beats and Sony may be better known for making some of the best around, you may be shocked to learn that DeWalt has its foot in the game as well with the Heavy Duty True Wireless Ear Buds.
Just as we've discussed with of the other gadgets on this list, what sets DeWalt's wireless ear buds apart from the crowd is their hardiness. Designed to accompany its user during long days of work, they can withstand some rough conditions. While not fully waterproof, it is IP56 rated, meaning it can take a moderate amount of water and dust exposure. Their long-lasting quality also translates to their performance. They can last up to 30 hours and eve possess noise controls to better adjust to your environment. The earbuds themselves are designed to fit comfortably in most ear sizes with automatic sensors that detect when they're in and out of your ear.
While their $85 Amazon price point may seem excessive to some, it's still less than a $130 pair of Apple Airpods 4, which possesses a similar battery life and less durability. The DeWalt Wireless Ear Buds are also highly rated with a 4.3-star average from over 1,600 buyers.