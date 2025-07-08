4 Cool DeWalt Gadgets That You Might Not Realize Exist

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For tool aficionados and DIYers alike, the name DeWalt is synonymous with quality. The brand's selection is renowned for its hardiness and reliability, with power tools so versatile they'll have you rethinking your hand tool setup. But what keeps DeWalt fans coming back for more aren't only the well-known items within the company's catalogue, but also the unique finds that can be uncovered with a little digging.

Over the years, DeWalt has branched out into a fair share of categories that you may not immediately associate with the manufacturer behind your favorite drills or circular saws. From electronic accessories to automotive products and even security devices, there are plenty of surprises in store from DeWalt worth checking out. But beyond having a certain novelty factor, many of these lesser-known DeWalt finds can be of great use in their own right.

Many of these items are built with a similar level of durability as with DeWalt's heavy duty power tools and accessories, meaning they can take a fair deal of abuse typically found in workspace environments. This gives them a good deal of longevity and adaptability compared to similar products from more traditional tech or gadget manufacturers. With that, let's take a gander at some unexpected DeWalt finds worth checking out.