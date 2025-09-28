How DeWalt's 20V Atomic Multi-Head Drill Works (And Which Accessories Are Included)
Of all the new DeWalt tools you could add to your kit in 2025, the 20V MAX* Atomic Multi-Head Drill/Driver is high on the list for many DIYers. The multi-function tool is available from a variety of retail outlets, such as The Home Depot, Acme Tools, Tool Up, Ace Tool, and Tool Nut, according to the list that DeWalt's "Buy Now" button generates. The Home Depot limits buyers to a maximum of five of the "Tool Only" models per order at a price of $229.00 each.
While the Tool Only kit doesn't include a DeWalt 20V MAX battery (required for use) or a compatible battery charger, it does come with more accessories than other Tool Only cordless drill kits. The Atomic 20V MAX* Multi-Head Drill/Driver (Model DCD803) takes up most of the space in the kit. DeWalt includes a pair of belt hooks with the tool for use with the drill/driver or the attachment organizer. The organizer holds the kit's most unique feature, the included multi-head system with four different attachments.
The multi-head system includes a keyless ½-inch metal chuck, an offset ¼-inch hex quick release, a standard ¼-inch hex quick release, and a right-angle ¼-inch hex quick release attachment. The attachments are shown left to right in the image above.
How does DeWalt's 20V Atomic Multi-Head Drill work?
DeWalt's 20V Atomic Multi-Head Drill/Driver uses a single power tool to drive its multiple attachment heads. While the Multi-Head Drill/Driver operates more like a DeWalt drill instead of an impact driver, it provides enough torque to handle whatever Jimmy T could throw at it, according to their review of the tool on the DeWalt product page.
DeWalt says the Multi-Head Drill/Driver was "inspired by the insight that users wanted a more versatile 20V MAX* tool." The result is a tool that handles "a wider range of applications without sacrificing power." Users can choose from two speed settings; the speed one setting provides up to 450 rpm with more torque, while the higher speed two option delivers up to 1,650 rpm.
With the compact 20V MAX* Atomic Drill/Driver providing power, the multiple head attachment system is the key to its flexibility. In addition, the ability to simply swap attachments without tools is a bonus.
To remove an attachment head from the drill/driver, simply pull on the sliding collar that circles the attachment's base. Attaching one of the multi-heads is as easy as pressing one into place on the drill/driver's arbor. The Atomic Drill/Driver can also accommodate ¼-inch hex bits without an attachment by inserting the bit directly into the arbor, where they'll be secured by the magnetic holder.