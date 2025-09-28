How DeWalt's 20V Atomic Multi-Head Drill Works (And Which Accessories Are Included)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Of all the new DeWalt tools you could add to your kit in 2025, the 20V MAX* Atomic Multi-Head Drill/Driver is high on the list for many DIYers. The multi-function tool is available from a variety of retail outlets, such as The Home Depot, Acme Tools, Tool Up, Ace Tool, and Tool Nut, according to the list that DeWalt's "Buy Now" button generates. The Home Depot limits buyers to a maximum of five of the "Tool Only" models per order at a price of $229.00 each.

While the Tool Only kit doesn't include a DeWalt 20V MAX battery (required for use) or a compatible battery charger, it does come with more accessories than other Tool Only cordless drill kits. The Atomic 20V MAX* Multi-Head Drill/Driver (Model DCD803) takes up most of the space in the kit. DeWalt includes a pair of belt hooks with the tool for use with the drill/driver or the attachment organizer. The organizer holds the kit's most unique feature, the included multi-head system with four different attachments.

The multi-head system includes a keyless ½-inch metal chuck, an offset ¼-inch hex quick release, a standard ¼-inch hex quick release, and a right-angle ¼-inch hex quick release attachment. The attachments are shown left to right in the image above.