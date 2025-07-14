Here's When You Should Use Your DeWalt Drill Instead Of An Impact Driver

All of the standard drill/drivers that DeWalt makes can be counted among the most useful and versatile tools that you can add to your collection. The variable speed trigger and adjustable chuck that come standard on all of the company's modern drills make them jack-of-all-trades tools that can handle the vast majority of your rotary needs. They can hold drill bits, driving bits, and a whole host of other useful extensions that have nothing to do with drilling whatsoever. That said, there are a few other specialty rotary tools that might be more useful or convenient in certain circumstances.

The impact driver is one such tool. You may have noticed that DeWalt often sells its drill and impact driver models together in a bundle, and there are a few great reasons why you might want both. The impact driver is typically lighter, more compact, and easier to maneuver. It usually has more torque and utilizes a quick-change hex clamp that allows you to quickly switch out any ¼-inch hexagonal bits. This makes it a much more useful tool for times when you might need to drive through denser materials, or many situations when you might need to put a lot of fasteners in very quickly, such as when assembling a deck or a fence. Additionally, having both tools makes it easy to drill pilot holes with one and drive fasteners with the other, so you don't need to swap out bits every few seconds.

But as useful as it is to have an impact driver in your arsenal, there are several situations where you might be better off sticking with the standard drill. DeWalt's drills are better suited to driving fasteners through softer materials as well as precision work that requires a little bit more control.