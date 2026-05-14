5 Motorcycles With More Horsepower Than A LiveWire

To be honest, if there's one bike that shook the electric scene, it's the Harley-Davidson LiveWire. It is a genuinely impressive machine, and as respectable as 100 horsepower with 83 lb-ft for around $16,499 minus fees sounds especially coming from an electric motorcycle, it is really just the starting point of this conversation. Because out there in the market right now, sitting in showrooms and on dealer lots, are production motorcycles, both gas-powered and electric, that would beat those figures hands down.

There are bikes that can churn out about 200+ horsepower and push all the way to a top speed of 218 mph. Some of them run on gasoline, some carry MotoGP DNA so deep in their bones that the engineers who built their engines also build race bikes for a living, while one forces air into its motor using an in-house technology borrowed straight from the aerospace industry. But what they all have in common is simple — they've got more power than a LiveWire, and they're available to anyone willing to write the check, with no tuning kits, no modifications, and no asterisks attached. Without further ado, below are five bikes packing more serious horsepower and speed than the Harley-Davidson LiveWire, and every single one of them is something you can ride home today.