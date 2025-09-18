What Is The Top Speed Of The Fastest Honda Motorcycle You Can Buy?

Honda has one of the most diverse lineups of motorcycles on the market today. Scooters, miniMOTO bikes, adventure bikes, cruisers, and long-distance touring kings are all part of their offerings. And for sporty fun, there are lots of options too. Several naked "standard" sport bikes are currently available from Honda, like the new CB1000 Hornet SP and the CB750 Hornet, as well as smaller options like the CB650R or the CB300R. If you really want big speed though, you'll want to take a closer look at Honda's supersport bikes, specifically the CBR600RR, CBR1000RR, and CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

All three of Honda's supersport bikes are powerful, fun to ride, and highly competitive in their respective classes. The CBR600RR, for example, is one of the fastest 600cc motorcycles ever made and has an astonishing top speed of 160 mph. We've had the chance to review all three in recent years and each bike had lots of virtues worth noting, but the fastest of the bunch is the Fireblade.

Honda, like many other motorcycle manufacturers, doesn't list top speed. But riders with enough open road, have been able to max out the speedometers on their Fireblade motorcycles at 299 kph (186 mph) and, in some cases, continue accelerating beyond the posted speed on the gauges. Like several other supersport liter bikes (and some even bigger motorcycles) the CBR1000RR is limited on its display thanks to an agreement between manufacturers that caps top speed.