Can Electric Motorcycles Go As Fast As Gas-Powered Ones?

We've got some serious contenders on the electric side of fastest motorcycles. The Lightning LS-218 leads the charge with a blistering 218 mph top speed, and a 0-60 mph time of under two seconds. That's quicker than pretty much any gas-powered production bike, including the legendary Suzuki Hayabusa, which manages the same sprint in 2.35 seconds. And it's not like the bike is designed solely for drag races: it's a mass-produced unit with a battery range that maxes out at 335 miles with the 28 kWh battery pack option.

Then there's Damon's HyperSport Premier, which isn't far behind. It hits 200 mph, comes with a futuristic "HyperDrive" powertrain, and still delivers a 200-mile range. You can also pick up Energica's Ego+ RS, which is a more seasoned contender with a top speed of 150 mph, and a 0–60 mph time of 2.6 seconds. It offers serious urban and highway potential with a claimed city range of 261 miles.

Some of the fastest gas-powered bikes still have teeth, though. The Kawasaki Ninja H2R is technically the fastest production motorcycle ever, topping out at a jaw-dropping 249 mph, though it's a track-only machine. Meanwhile, the 2025 Hayabusa — with its electronically-limited 186 mph top speed — still earns massive street cred with a 1,340cc engine producing 190 brake horsepower. If we go beyond production bikes, the fastest motorcycle ever is the Ack Attack streamliner — clocking in at 376 mph, powered by two turbocharged Hayabusa engines.

