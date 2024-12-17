Which Motorcycle Holds The Land Speed Record And What Is Its Top Speed?

As mentioned, Rocky Robinson achieved this record riding Top Oil's Ack Attack. It is a 20-foot-long, 2.5-foot high streamliner moved to record-breaking speeds by the strength of Suzuki Hayabusa inline four-cylinder engines with a 30 psi turbocharger boost. The max engine speed reportedly tops out at 12,000 rpm, with a net horsepower of between 700-900. This massive machine still runs lean at 1,650 pounds. While it doesn't look like a traditional motorcycle one might see on the road, it is indeed a motorcycle, and it's currently the fastest in the world. However, its designer, Mike Akatiff, thinks it can be even faster.

Speaking with Motorcycle.com in 2017, Akatiff revealed he isn't resting on the Ack Attack's laurels. He's determined to get an officially recorded speed of 400 miles per hour, echoing that the Ack Attack has allegedly hit that speed before in an unofficial capacity. He originally designed the bike in 2001 and spent the next five years perfecting it. While 2010 is Robinson's best, he previously broke the record held for 16 years in 2006 with a two-way average speed of 342.797 miles per hour, which was approximately 20 miles per hour faster than the previous record. Over the next four years, Robinson and Akatiff continued to beat their own records three more times before finally locking in their current best in 2010.

The question now is if anyone else will be able to top it, or if Robinson and Akatiff will simply beat themselves once again.