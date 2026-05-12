5 Craftsman Tools That Are Actually Worth Buying On Amazon
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Sears first introduced Craftsman tools as an in-store exclusive in 1927, but today, the tool brand is owned by Stanley Black & Decker. It's no longer limited to Sears and can instead be found at a variety of leading retailers. Dedicated home improvement retailers like Ace Hardware and Lowe's stock Craftsman tools, as do major online retail platforms like Amazon. Buyers who purchase their tools on Amazon can take advantage of various existing perks through Amazon Prime, such as fast delivery and exclusive deals, and thousands of customers have already done exactly that.
Many of those customers have left reviews on Amazon detailing exactly what they thought of their new Craftsman tools after putting them to use. Not every tool receives a glowing appraisal, but these five have all received consistently high reviews from buyers, making them a safe bet if you're looking to upgrade your own tool kit or find gift ideas for a Craftsman tool enthusiast.
Craftsman V20 1/4-inch impact driver kit
Regardless of whether you're new to the Craftsman brand or already have a toolbox loaded with Craftsman products, it's worth considering a kit if you're looking for a new cordless power tool. Buying the tool with a bundled battery and charger is usually cheaper than buying each component individually, and Craftsman's V20 battery packs are interchangeable, meaning they can be used with any other compatible tool in its V20 line.
The Craftsman V20 1/4-inch impact driver kit retails for $99 on Amazon and includes a 2Ah battery pack and the aforementioned charger. According to the brand, it should drive as many as 120 fasteners between charges, with 1,800 in-lbs of maximum driving torque. When it's depleted, the included battery should take around an hour to recharge. A built-in LED light helps keep the work surface clearly illuminated in dimmer workspaces, while a quick-release function allows you to swap bits with one hand.
Craftsman Versastack 230-piece mechanics tool set
Plenty of mechanics would argue there's no such thing as having too many tools, which makes the Craftsman Versastack 230-piece mechanics' tool set an appealing buy. Included within the set are 91 sockets, 44 hex keys, and 66 specialty bits, among other things. If you're looking to build a toolkit for working on your first automotive project, the Craftsman set is a great place to start, particularly since the whole set is backed by Craftsman's famous lifetime warranty.
If that wasn't enough, the set also includes a three-drawer tool box to keep everything in, which is compatible with Craftsman's Versastack storage system. That system can be used in conjunction with DeWalt's TStak system, since both are known to be compatible, and some users have shown off setups with a varied mix of DeWalt and Craftsman stacked boxes.
The 230-piece set, including the Versastack box, retails for $209 on Amazon at the time of writing. That's no small investment, but buyers should be reassured by the set's impressively consistent, high-scoring reviews on Amazon.
Craftsman 2.5-gallon 2.5 peak hp wet/dry shop vac
Craftsman's shop vacuums are generally well-liked by buyers, with one of the most popular Craftsman vacs on Amazon being the brand's 2.5-gallon wet/dry vac. It includes a filter bag, a utility nozzle, and a crevice tool to reach the most awkward corners of your workshop, garage, or home. It's designed to be carried around mid-job, and so it features a chunky, secure plastic handle built into the lid. The vac can also be used as a blower if needed.
Its 10-foot power cord isn't the longest on the market, but it should still leave users plenty of scope to move it around a smaller room. A 5-foot flexible hose helps give it extra reach. Unlike many of Craftsman's hand tools, the shop vac doesn't come with a lifetime warranty, but it does ship with three years of coverage as standard. At the time of writing, the 2.5-gallon wet/dry shop vac retails for $44.99 on Amazon.
Craftsman V20 1/2-inch cordless drill kit
Virtually every major tool brand offers its own cordless drill, which is often sold as part of a kit with a battery and charger. Craftsman's offering is the V20 1/2-inch cordless drill kit, which retails on Amazon for $99 and is powered by an included 2Ah battery and charger.
The brand claims it can reach a maximum speed of 1,700 rpm, which is comparable to rival cordless drills from other brands like Ryobi. A variable-speed trigger allows users to reduce that power when necessary for greater control. With a fully charged battery, users can expect to drill up to 90 holes before needing to head back to the charger.
The drill, like all official Craftsman products sold on Amazon, can be returned to the retailer for up to 30 days after delivery. However, its consistently high reviews indicate that most buyers are unlikely to need to take advantage of that return period anyway.
Craftsman V20 brad nailer kit
If you're a novice DIYer, it's worth knowing the difference between a brad nailer and a finish nailer. If it's the former tool that you're looking for, Craftsman has you covered with the V20 brad nailer kit. It's not cheap, with a retail price of $219, but the nailer is both powerful and lightweight. Since it's entirely battery-powered, there's no need to worry about additional gas cartridges either.
Like many of the brand's other power tools, it's covered by a three-year warranty as standard. That's still competitive with its rivals, even if it doesn't match the lifetime warranty offered with the brand's hand tools. For context, Ryobi's similar AirStrike brad nailer, which isn't without its problems, is also covered by the same length of warranty. The Ryobi brad nailer kit is also more expensive, although it does benefit from a larger 4Ah battery, while the Craftsman kit only includes a 1.5Ah battery.
Still, that limited battery capacity hasn't been enough to put off buyers. The majority of buyers who have left reviews for the kit on Amazon are happy with the tool's performance and durability, as well as its value for money.
How we picked these top-rated Craftsman tools
Behind every one of Craftsman's top-rated tools on Amazon is an army of customers who have put each product through its paces. We relied on that feedback when creating this list of tools that users say are worth buying, only picking tools that had an average rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 stars from at least 2,000 reviews at the time of writing.
We then cross-referenced each tool's product code with listings at Lowe's and Ace Hardware to ensure the products had received a similarly positive reception at those retailers. All prices listed refer to the retail price on Amazon at the time of writing and may be subject to change.