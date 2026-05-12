5 Craftsman Tools That Are Actually Worth Buying On Amazon

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Sears first introduced Craftsman tools as an in-store exclusive in 1927, but today, the tool brand is owned by Stanley Black & Decker. It's no longer limited to Sears and can instead be found at a variety of leading retailers. Dedicated home improvement retailers like Ace Hardware and Lowe's stock Craftsman tools, as do major online retail platforms like Amazon. Buyers who purchase their tools on Amazon can take advantage of various existing perks through Amazon Prime, such as fast delivery and exclusive deals, and thousands of customers have already done exactly that.

Many of those customers have left reviews on Amazon detailing exactly what they thought of their new Craftsman tools after putting them to use. Not every tool receives a glowing appraisal, but these five have all received consistently high reviews from buyers, making them a safe bet if you're looking to upgrade your own tool kit or find gift ideas for a Craftsman tool enthusiast.