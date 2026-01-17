5 Great Gift Ideas For The Craftsman Tools Enthusiast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Craftsman has been one of the more legit players in the power tool arena for the better part of the past 100 years. Given that fact, it's a safe-enough bet that many a DIYer has at least one item in their home garage or workshop that bears the brand's iconic logo. But if you count yourself among the many Craftsman diehards in the world, it's probable that you have several of the Brand's power tools lying around that you regularly use either on your car, in your home, or out in the yard.

If you've got a loved one who has a workspace full of Craftsman-branded gear, we'd wager that you regularly look to add to their collection whenever a gift-giving occasion presents itself. It's just as likely that you struggle to figure out what items to select from the vast Craftsman Tools vaults, because the last thing you want to do is pick up some power tool or accessory that they already own.

You could, of course, take all the guesswork out of the equation by simply giving that Craftsman lover a gift card and letting them spend the money on gear they know they need. But we understand that, for some people, gift cards lack a certain intimacy that the giving of a gift requires. For that set, we're happy to highlight a few Craftsman products that even longtime fans of the Stanley Black & Decker-owned brand may not already have scattered around their work space.