5 Great Gift Ideas For The Craftsman Tools Enthusiast
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Craftsman has been one of the more legit players in the power tool arena for the better part of the past 100 years. Given that fact, it's a safe-enough bet that many a DIYer has at least one item in their home garage or workshop that bears the brand's iconic logo. But if you count yourself among the many Craftsman diehards in the world, it's probable that you have several of the Brand's power tools lying around that you regularly use either on your car, in your home, or out in the yard.
If you've got a loved one who has a workspace full of Craftsman-branded gear, we'd wager that you regularly look to add to their collection whenever a gift-giving occasion presents itself. It's just as likely that you struggle to figure out what items to select from the vast Craftsman Tools vaults, because the last thing you want to do is pick up some power tool or accessory that they already own.
You could, of course, take all the guesswork out of the equation by simply giving that Craftsman lover a gift card and letting them spend the money on gear they know they need. But we understand that, for some people, gift cards lack a certain intimacy that the giving of a gift requires. For that set, we're happy to highlight a few Craftsman products that even longtime fans of the Stanley Black & Decker-owned brand may not already have scattered around their work space.
Backup Lithium-Ion battery packs
We're gonna kick this particular list off with what should be a no-brainer sort of gift that is sure to have even hardcore purveyors of Craftsman power tools lighting up with utter joy, and that gift is backup rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery packs. Indeed, at the end of the day, almost any power tool aficionado would be quick to tell you two absolute certainties about those beyond necessary power packs, the first being that rechargeable batteries rarely stay charged long enough to complete a full task. The second is that they are incredibly expensive to purchase on their own.
As far as cost goes, yes, the Lithium-Ion batteries that are currently powering Craftsman's V20 tool line are no exception. Case in point, a 6.0 Ah Craftsman V20 battery will cost you a cool $139 these days through Amazon. If you're looking to upgrade to a 9 Ah power pack, it'll set you back $179. The good news on that front is that many items in Craftsman's V20 lineup are well-regarded in the consumer power tool arena. So too are the batteries that power those devices, with users rating the 4 Ah, 6 Ah and 9 Ah power packs favorably through Amazon.
Favorable reviews or not, the sticker prices on those batteries may be enough to make your Craftsman Tools lover think twice about procuring backups for themselves. So, if you're feeling saucy, you'd probably make their day by doing that for them.
Versasystem storage gear
If your Craftsman-loving DIYer prefers to keep their gear locked away in storage vessels bearing the brand's logo, tool boxes and organizers in its Versasystem may well suit their needs. For those unfamiliar with the Versasystem, the modular storage line is essentially designed to cover any storage needs a DIYer might encounter via a line of steel storage boxes, stackable rolling containers, and a wall mounting unit designed for larger tools.
Now, the range of Versasystem items you're eyeing will undoubtedly depend on the needs of the Craftsman lover you're buying for. But for our money, the brand's Tradestack Rolling Tool Crate Tower is pretty hard to beat. This set is generally regarded as a pro-grade storage option. But with Lowe's selling the 3-piece set for $184, it's also a very affordable one that will both keep any grade of Craftsman tools safe and make it easier for you to ferry them from one place to another when the need arises.
The wheeled, stackable set comes with a 22-inch storage chest, a smaller crate, and a suitcase tool box, all of which are IP65 rated for water and dust resistance. The set has been rated 4.8 stars by Lowe's shoppers, who, along with other tool professionals, praise it for its durability, ease of use and versatility, particularly at the price point. While it won't pair with storage gear from other notable brands, if the reviews are accurate, you likely won't need it to be.
V20 Brushless Stick Vacuum
While homeowners have long utilized Craftsman Tools to maintain and even upgrade aspects of their home, it's not usually the go-to brand for folks in the market for a home cleaner. The brand does, however, make a few noteworthy products designed for more domestic chores, including the Cordless V20 Stick Vacuum. Yes, Craftsman makes a stick vacuum. And yes, real-world users have almost universally praised the device as a first-rate home cleaner.
As noted, traditional vacuum wisdom might lead you to a brand like Dyson or one of its more legitimate market alternatives. But if you're a true-blue Craftsman fan, user reviews for the brand's V20 vac should convince you it's tough enough to rival any model on the market. The device owns a 4.8-star and 4.9-star user rating on its Craftsman and Lowe's Home Improvement product pages, respectively, with more than 30 customers chiming in on each to praise the vacuum for being as effective on rugs and carpets as it is on hardwood floors.
Its above-average suction power is bolstered by a brushless motor, with Craftsman's design team also fitting the vacuum with a swivel head for better maneuverability and multiple speed settings for cleaning versatility. Some YouTube reviewers also point to the device's ability to transition into a handheld model as another major plus. Still, some users claim the V20 battery pack can make this vacuum a little top-heavy, while its $249.99 sticker price may also give some pause.
V20 Bluetooth speaker
Here's a little something for the Craftsman fan in your life who simply cannot abide tackling a project in the garage or workshop in stoic silence. And even as Craftsman may not be one of the first brands that comes to mind when you think about the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, if the user reviews are any indication, the Cordless V20 model may help the iconic tool brand enter that particular chat.
As of this writing, Craftsman's V20 Bluetooth Speaker boasts a 4.7-star rating on its Amazon product page. If you know how Amazon reviews tend to go, you know that's an impressive feat, with some 93% of customers rating the speaker at 4 stars or higher. While few users make claims that the V20 is ready to battle Bose or Beats in terms of audiophile quality, they widely praise it as a workhorse sort of speaker that can bring some serious noise to any garage, workshop or work site. They also appreciate the speaker's 100 ft Bluetooth connectivity and Versatrack compatibility, as well as its durability and runtime, with some claiming it can play all day on a single charge.
As Tools in Action notes in its positive review of the speaker, you can also just plug it in when your V20 battery is low. Most reviewers also agree the V20 Bluetooth Speaker is a legit bang for your buck buy, with Craftsman selling it for $109 through its Amazon store.
V20 Power Scrubber
Any gearhead or workshop dweller can confirm beyond doubt that such work tends to result in some sort of mess. And in a garage, such a mess may leave you on your knees scrubbing a concrete floor. If you're looking for a way to lessen the strain on your knees and back, users claim that Craftsman's 2-in-1 V20 Power Scrubber may be a pretty good option.
It is, unfortunately, also a relatively pricey one, with the tool maker listing the Power Scrubber for $179 through its Amazon storefront. Even still, the device is well-reviewed by almost 200 real-world users, who've rated the scrubber at 4.6 stars and largely lauded it for its scrubbing power, battery life and easy-to-use design, even as some note it is bulkier and heavier than they'd prefer. Versatility is another point of praise, as the 2-in-1 scrubber can easily transition from handheld to telescoping pole-mounted mode, making it ideal for use in washing a car as for scrubbing hard-to-reach places like the windows of your home.
YouTubers like Just a Dad seem to agree that there are several reasons to add this Craftsman device to your cleaning arsenal. And just for the record, the scrubber is also Versastack compatible, with Craftsman offering versatility upgrades via additional scrubber heads, a 3-pack of which costs $44 through Amazon. Are there cheaper power scrubbers on the market? Yes. But if Craftsman is your brand, this one looks to be a worthy-enough investment.
How we got here
The purpose of this article is to highlight a few items in Craftsman's extensive lineup of gear that even some diehard fans may not already have in their collection, or at the very least might find useful to pair with the gear they do. In selecting these items, we considered many factors, including price, quality, and perceived usefulness. We also pored over reviews from users and worksite professionals, selecting items that received solid notes and ratings from each faction. Whenever it was appropriate, those reviews may have been cited directly to ensure accuracy.