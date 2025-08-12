What Comes In Craftsman's V20 8-Tool Combo Kit & Is It Worth The Price? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're starting a new tool collection from scratch or looking to switch to a different brand after a frustrating experience with the one you've been using, a combo kit can be a great way to quickly assemble the gear you need. Rather than buy everything individually, combo kits allow you to acquire multiple tools — and usually the batteries and chargers you'll need to power them as well — in one straightforward purchase. Most major tool brands offer combo kits in various sizes with different combinations of tools, so you can often find one that has most or all of what you need to start, replace, or beef up your current tool setup.

One of the best major power tool brands out there is Craftsman and one of its largest combo kits — the V20 Cordless 8-Tool Combo Kit (product code CMCK800D2) includes a slate of power tools that can be essential for home repair, renovating, woodworking, and construction. Like many combination kits, it also includes batteries and a charger, various accessories, and storage bags — so you'll have everything you need for certain projects. The Craftsman V20 Cordless 8-Tool Combo Kit currently goes for $399 at Lowe's.

At that price, it's cheaper to buy the kit than all its included items individually, which is particularly convenient as tariffs are increasing the price of Craftsman tools. Whether or not you find Craftsman's combo kit worth investing in will depend largely on two factors — are the included tools the ones you need, and is the kit as a whole a good value? To help figure that out, here's a closer look at the combo kit's contents and what Craftsman customers have to say about its price and overall utility.