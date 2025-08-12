What Comes In Craftsman's V20 8-Tool Combo Kit & Is It Worth The Price? Here's What Users Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're starting a new tool collection from scratch or looking to switch to a different brand after a frustrating experience with the one you've been using, a combo kit can be a great way to quickly assemble the gear you need. Rather than buy everything individually, combo kits allow you to acquire multiple tools — and usually the batteries and chargers you'll need to power them as well — in one straightforward purchase. Most major tool brands offer combo kits in various sizes with different combinations of tools, so you can often find one that has most or all of what you need to start, replace, or beef up your current tool setup.
One of the best major power tool brands out there is Craftsman and one of its largest combo kits — the V20 Cordless 8-Tool Combo Kit (product code CMCK800D2) includes a slate of power tools that can be essential for home repair, renovating, woodworking, and construction. Like many combination kits, it also includes batteries and a charger, various accessories, and storage bags — so you'll have everything you need for certain projects. The Craftsman V20 Cordless 8-Tool Combo Kit currently goes for $399 at Lowe's.
At that price, it's cheaper to buy the kit than all its included items individually, which is particularly convenient as tariffs are increasing the price of Craftsman tools. Whether or not you find Craftsman's combo kit worth investing in will depend largely on two factors — are the included tools the ones you need, and is the kit as a whole a good value? To help figure that out, here's a closer look at the combo kit's contents and what Craftsman customers have to say about its price and overall utility.
Craftsman's 8-tool combo kit includes three saws and other useful woodworking tools
All eight power tools included in the Craftsman V20 Cordless 8-Tool Combo Kit are compatible with the brand's 20-volt V20 system of interchangeable batteries and chargers. That means the V20 charger and two 2 Ah batteries that also come with the set can be used for each device, though you may want larger-capacity batteries for more power and runtime. Technically, only seven of the power tools in the kit are actually tools — the eighth is the Craftsman Task Light (CMCL020), an upright flashlight that's useful for better seeing what you're doing, especially in darker areas like under a car.
The seven proper cordless tools included in the combo kit are a drill/driver (CMCD700), impact driver (CMCF800), oscillating tool (CMCE500), reciprocating saw (CMCS300), circular saw (CMCS500), jig saw (CMCS600), and 5-inch random orbit sander (CMCW220). You'll also get several accessories for these tools, including a 6-inch recipocating blade, 6-½-inch circular blade, 6-inch jig saw blade, wood blade, bi-metal blade, scraper, hex wrench, sanding platen, and various sandpapers and bits that can be attached to some of the tools. The Craftsman combo kit also comes with two tool bags so you can take the tools with you or store them all together in one place.
With three different saws and a sander, the Craftsman 8-tool combo kit is especially useful for woodworking projects, and the addition of drivers and an oscillating tool expand the range of construction and renovation projects you can tackle with this bundle. Craftsman's Drill/Driver And Impact Driver are especially versatile for all kinds of applications, including automotive work. Impact drivers and drill/drivers are useful for different needs, and having both allows you to be ready for lots of different tasks and jobs.
Users appreciate the durability, longevity, and value of Craftsman's combo kit
The Craftsman V20 Cordless 8-Tool Combo Kit is generally well-liked, based on user ratings. On Craftsman's website, it has a solid 4.4 out of five overall customer score averaged from over 50 reviews, with 45 of those users recommending the bundle. Similarly, 84% of surveyed people who've purchased it from Lowe's recommend it. One of the things that users seem to appreciate most is the value of the product — combo kits, especially those with several power tools — can be very expensive, but Craftsman's lower price tag is a strong selling point for many.
One Lowe's customer calls the combo kit "unbeatable for the money," adding that they "haven't been in a situation where the performance has failed me but wasn't overthrown by the power of them." The user points out that they got the kit for even less when it was on sale and that it had a fan instead of a light. This means you can find even a better deal if you purchase the kit at the right time. Another Lowe's user calls the set "a good value" after they had to start their tool kit from scratch. Their previous tools were stolen during a renovation project, but Craftsman's bundle allowed them "to replace all the essential ones."
Another reason users find Craftsman's combo kit worth the price is its durability and longevity, allowing them to get the most out of their money. One user calls the kit's value "excellent" and "tremendous" because its included tool types "I have used for years — and they are all still working fine." On Craftsman's website, another user reports that they have repeatedly dropped Craftsman tools and that "the price is right and the products do hold up."