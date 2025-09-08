Are Craftsman TradeStack Toolboxes Compatible With DeWalt ToughSystem?

It'd be nice to have all your tools housed in one modular tool storage system, but the reality for many tradespeople and DIYers is far from that. In real life, many of us have to rely on a storage system pieced together across multiple brands. For example, you may have some bins from Craftsman's TradeStack modular tool storage system and others from DeWalt's ToughSystem line. But not every major portable toolbox brand is built to be mixed and matched.

How about Craftsman TradeStack toolboxes? Can they click into place with ones from DeWalt ToughSystem? Unfortunately, it's not so simple. While Craftsman does include an adapter for connecting TradeStack and VersaStack products, and DeWalt offers a similar multi-system adapter for its TSTAK line, there is no official connector that allows TradeStack and ToughSystem to lock together. So Craftsman's TradeStack units are compatible with Craftsman's VersaStack system, and DeWalt's adapter also works with the VersaStack (since VersaStack and TSTAK are designed to be interchangeable), but TradeStack and ToughSystem are different platforms entirely.