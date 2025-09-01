5 Of The Best Dyson Cordless Vacuum Alternatives (According To Owners)
Vacuuming probably isn't many people's favorite chore, but a quality cordless vacuum cleaner can make the job a lot easier. Dyson vacuums have a well-earned reputation for premium quality and top-tier performance, particularly among its cordless models. These are known for generating exceptional suction for exemplary cleaning performance, which can be hard to find among many other cordless vacuums. They're also known for pioneering innovative technical advancements, such as laser dust detection, an acoustic Piezo sensor, and specialized anti-tangle technology. Unfortunately, Dyson vacuums are also often among the most expensive commercial-grade options on the market.
Take a walk down the appliance section of your local home goods store, and you'll likely find that Dyson's cordless vacuums tend to be among the priciest models on the shelves, with some models costing over $1,000 at MSRP. Many might find it worthwhile to drop the extra cash for a Dyson, but some more budget-conscious buyers might be interested in learning a bit more about what else is out there. Plenty of other big brands make cordless vacuums with comparable specs and features to those found in the Dyson models, and many of them are at least a bit more affordable. You don't need to just take the manufacturer's word for it, however. One of the best ways to find out if any appliance works as well in the real world as it does on paper is to see what previous buyers have had to say about it. By looking at reviews written by owners of the highest-rated models from competitive brands, you can see which of these vacuums are worthy alternatives to Dyson.
Shark Vertex Pro
Shark is another major vacuum cleaner brand, and the company has managed to produce a few different cordless models that have received favorable reviews. When looking at models to compare to Dyson's vacuums, one of the top options is the Vertex Pro.
This vacuum is powered by a 25V battery, which supplies it with 309 watts of power and promises up to 60 minutes of runtime when operated in ECO mode. The Vertex Pro comes equipped with the company's patented DuoClean PowerFins that combine a soft front roller that pulls particles into the PowerFins, which clean the floor with constant contact, covering the appliance's 10-inch cleaning path. It has a few other desirable features as well. The self-cleaning brushroll prevents hair build-up, the IQ display shows runtime and performance metrics, and the MultiFlex tech allows the push stick to bend at a joint to more easily reach low surfaces and make storage easier. It has an MSRPs of $449.99, but you can frequently find it on sale. The vacuum is currently going for just $299.99 on Amazon, for instance.
The Shark Vertex Pro has received over 15,000 reviews on Amazon so far, and has a weighted score of 4.2 out of 5. Customers frequently praise the vacuum's build quality, functionality, and ease of use. "My [two] daughters have Dysons," said one reviewer. "I like my Shark better than theirs, and it costs half as much. Theirs has no light shining on the floor ahead of you, and believe me, you can't get stuff you can't see swept up!" Some users found that it wasn't adequate for cleaning up heavy amounts of hair from multiple pets, and others complained that the 8.82 lb. device was too heavy.
Bissell PowerClean FurGuard 280W
Bissell is a popular mid-range option that might appeal to buyers who want a more balanced blend of quality and value. I own one myself and have always been impressed by the surprising amount of power the little thing can generate. Those who want a Bissell cleaner that can compete with the likes of Dyson might be interested in checking out the PowerClean FurGuard 280W.
This is a 3-in-1 stick vacuum that functions as a stick vac, a handheld vac, and a long-reach vac. It has a 280-watt power rating, weighs just 7.3 lbs. and promises up to 50 minutes of runtime on a single charge. The self-cleaning FurGuard Brushroll prevents hair from wrapping around it, while its stiff bristles help it to remove fur more easily. On top of that, it has a built-in headlight that the company calls the 'FurFinder' which helps to illuminate messes on the front and sides of the vacuum, and it has HEPA filtration that captures 99.7% of dust, pollen, and dander
This is one of the higher-rated vacuums on Amazon with a 4.5 out of five from over 1,000 reviews. Customers like its build quality, weight, power, ease of use, brightness, and its ability to pick up pet hair. "Bissell definitely knows how to make a vacuum that captures pet hair!" said one. "I love that it is battery powered because I don't have to stop and switch outlets. It's also nice and lightweight. It goes from hard flooring to area rugs, to wall-to-wall carpeting with ease. The suction is really great! The canister is also washable, as is the filter. The FurFinder attachment works! If you're looking for a vacuum cleaner that's lighter weight, convenient, and effective, this one is it!"
Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet Elite
Hoover is popular enough that people in the U.K. use the brand name as a synonym for the device itself. The company has managed to remain a major player in the industry by continuously releasing new models, like the Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet Elite. It features a high-performance brushless motor and utilizes the brand's HushTine technology, promising to deliver 50% more suction than previous models while operating at a lower decibel level.
The ONEPWR Evolve is powered by a 4Ah battery, which provides 35 minutes of runtime. This is a fair decrease from some of the other models on this list, but that's reflected in its lower price, as the vacuum currently retails for $239.95. It has a Tangle Guard brush roll, which promises to "prevent hair wrap up to 9-inches and tackle those tough pet messes." Additionally, it's 15 Cyclone Technology is designed to capture 99.9% of dirt and dust, helping to remove allergens as well as detritus. Some of its nicer qualities are that it's self-standing, has four different power control models, and comes with an extra-large dirt cup that doesn't need to be emptied as often as those on competing models.
The ONEPWER Evolve Pet Elite has a flat 4 out of 5 on Amazon with over 6,000 reviews, making it one of the lower-scoring options mentioned thus far. Even so, most of these reviews have been positive about the vacuum's design and quality, but it's worth mentioning that some have been more critical of the battery's lifespan. "The Vacuum itself is great," stated one. "Lightweight, convenient to use, love the light that shines on the floor as you clean. However, the battery died exactly one year later." Others have reported similar issues.
Ryobi One+ HP 18V Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum Cleaner
A power tool manufacturer might not be the first thing you think of when choosing a vacuum brand, but the Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum Cleaner is lightweight (5 lbs.), easy to maneuver, and costs a mere $199. It even includes a 4Ah battery. It generates up to 65AW of suction and has a modest runtime of up to 45 minutes per charge when operated on low mode using a 4.0Ah battery.
It wouldn't be anything special on those merits alone, but one advantage the Ryobi has over Dyson is its integration of Ryobi's 18V One+ battery system. This alone makes it a strong contender for anyone already invested in Ryobi's products, as larger-capacity batteries can improve runtime, and owning multiple batteries makes it easy to swap out between charges. The vacuum has a few other features up its sleeve as well, such as a mini motorized pet brush and a 4-stage HEPA filtration system that captures fine particles, helping reduce allergens in the home. Ryobi also incorporates its cyclonic filtration technology, which separates air and debris to keep the filter cleaner for longer.
This vacuum has earned a 4.6 on the Ryobi site and a 4.3 out of 5 rating on Home Depot. "Got tired of the Dyson long-term quality problems I have had," said one reviewer. "This vac works well. As others have mentioned, it is a little top-heavy with a 4 A/H battery. Suction is good with high power mode." A few users experienced quality control issues, but these appear to be in the minority.
Ultenic U16
Those who are more concerned with finding a solid budget option might want to look at the Ultenic U16. This vacuum has fewer frills than others from bigger brands, but it's got solid specs, and those who own it seem to love it.
This is a 550W stick vacuum that can generate up to 50KPa of suction and promises a 60-minute runtime. It has a 180° bendable wand that makes it easier to clean under furniture and other hard-to-reach places, a green laser light that helps the user to identify dust, dirt, and hair on the ground, and an advanced 6-layer filtration system that Ultenic claims captures up to 99% of fine dust and debris. Best of all, the vacuum is currently available on Amazon for just $132.99, making it incredibly affordable when compared to other, similar models.
The U16 has a 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon, with users reporting positive feedback regarding everything from dust collection and weight to battery life, bendability, and ease of use. "I've been using the Ultenic U16 for a couple of weeks now and it's honestly a great little vacuum," one reviewer stated. "The suction is strong, especially for pet hair, and the bendable wand makes it super easy to clean under furniture. Battery life is solid — I get close to 60 minutes in eco mode. It's lightweight, easy to maneuver, and the LED light helps spot hidden dust. Only downside is it's not the best for thick carpets, but for hard floors and quick cleanups, it's perfect."
Our methodology
I've been reviewing tools and appliances for several years now and have found that collecting a range of products across various specifications, feature sets, and price points is the best way to gather solid recommendations. In making this list, I first took a look at some of the most highly regarded cordless options from the biggest vacuum cleaner brands. I thoroughly examined each of them and attempted to choose a selection of items across multiple price points that might be seen as worthy alternatives to the models in Dyson's current lineup.
Once I had my selection, I looked through the reviews to ensure that user reports suggested that these tools performed as well in real-world testing as they did on paper. I also looked at the weaknesses reported on lower-rated reviews so that I could make potential buyers aware of any recurring complaints or design flaws.