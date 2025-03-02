Dyson Vs. Ryobi Stick Vacuum: How Do These Cordless Cleaners Compare?

While Ryobi is a hardware brand first and foremost, it has offered its fair share of different vacuum cleaners over the years, ranging from small hand vacs to full-sized appliances. The Ryobi Whisper stick vac is a middle-grounder in that range, designed for general-purpose home cleaning. The Whisper stick vac is equipped with an internal HEPA filter, which helps it capture 99.97% of particles and particulates.

Like the Dyson V11, the Ryobi Whisper stick vac has its own roller bar cleaning head, which can be removed from the housing for cleaning or replacement via a small latch on the side. This roller has Ryobi's WrapDefense tech, which allows it to safely capture and clear human and pet hairs up to 9 inches long. The primary cleaning head can be swapped with four other heads: a mini motorized beater bar, a crevice tool, a dust brush, and a micro crevice tool.

As a part of Ryobi's Whisper tool series, this vacuum is built for quieter operation than average, with a typical operational noise level of about 61 decibels, roughly equivalent in volume to two people having a normal conversation according to a Yale decibel level comparison chart (PDF).

The Dyson Whisper stick vac has its own wall-mounted charger, which holds up both the device itself and its various swappable heads. However, what differentiates this vacuum from its contemporaries is the inclusion of Ryobi's ONE+ battery technology. Any battery pack from the ONE+ framework can be attached to the vacuum to power it, though the precise amount of operational time you get will depend on the battery's storage capacity and which of the three power settings you're using.