Common Problems With Ryobi's AirStrike Brad Nailer (According To Owners)

Designed for more delicate fastening, the brad nailer is a great tool for people who want polished features without pesky hammer marks. Once you've determined whether you actually need a brad nailer versus a finish nailer, you can start looking for one that fits your existing power tool system. And if you've already invested in Ryobi 18V ONE+ batteries, you're in luck because the Ryobi AirStrike Brad Nailer models have a lot of fans. Through the years, the green and black power tool brand has designed and discontinued several models of its brad nailers. So far, Ryobi has axed AirStrike Brad Nailers, like the P320, P325, and P330, although you can still find them in circulation via third-party sellers. In fact, the Ryobi P320 Brad Nailer remains popular with over 2,900 users rating it 4.6 stars on average on Amazon.

As of writing, Ryobi lists two models that it still manufactures: the P321 and P322, plus kit options that include a battery and charger. As part of the ever-growing Ryobi ONE+ 18V power tool system, these models use a battery system that has hundreds of compatible tools, which you can swap out. Both tools use the same AirStrike technology and are covered under the brand's 3-Year Limited Warranty. The key difference between the two nailers is that the P322 is brushless, while the P321 is not. If you're considering buying either of these products, you may be curious to find out how other people rate them and if there are any common problems.