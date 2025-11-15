Is DeWalt's TStak System Compatible With Craftsman's VersaStack? Here's What Owners Say

With rising prices for DeWalt and Craftsman, most of us would take a deal whatever way we can get one. And any time you can mix and match across product lines, it feels like a good value. If one's one sale and the other's not, you're able to grab what you need without needing to shell out extra just to get something that's compatible with your system. The same goes for those instances where one product line has an offering that the other doesn't: Instead of waiting for them to make a similar product, you can just buy the version that exists from TStak or VersaStack.

Not to mention, as YouTuber Tony Lee Glenn points out, VersaStack drawers are typically pretty shallow. Some might only be about an inch to an 1 1/2-inch deep at most, putting serious limits on what you can fit inside. Larger tools can be a tight squeeze. But, with the added convenience of compatibility across brands, you can just grab a deeper TStak drawer and snap it into your modular storage system no problem.

Of course, if you'd rather your storage system be all the same color, you're going to be out of luck here, as one's yellow, and the other's red. But if you don't care about that sort of thing, then have at it. DeWalt's TStak System fits right into place with Craftsman's VersaStack, different color schemes or brand names be darned.