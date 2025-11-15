Is DeWalt's TStak System Compatible With Craftsman's VersaStack? Here's What Owners Say
Just because DeWalt and Craftsman share the same parent company doesn't mean that all the products play nicely together. Sure, it'd be great if every Stanley Black & Decker product was compatible, but it's sadly not always the case. Just look at the Craftsman TradeStack toolboxes and DeWalt's ToughSystem: You need a special adapter to get these two modular storage systems to snap together. As far as the DeWalt TStak System and the Craftsman VersaStack, though? These two are actually compatible. In fact, owners will tell you the connection works perfectly with no adapter required.
According to a number of online reviewers who own pieces from both storage systems, the boxes clip, stack, and roll together seamlessly. Even with their visual and structural differences, like Robert Dailey notes, they're fully compatible with one another. The TStak's clips are completely plastic, while the VersaStack uses black plastic with support from metal rods. One reviewer's post on a popular tool forum says they were even able to combine multiple boxes (including a TStak deep long-handle toolbox, VersaStack 2-drawer unit, and TStak single deep drawer) to create a mobile workstation that stores everything from grinders and saws to socket sets.
Why you might (or might not) want to combine both systems
With rising prices for DeWalt and Craftsman, most of us would take a deal whatever way we can get one. And any time you can mix and match across product lines, it feels like a good value. If one's one sale and the other's not, you're able to grab what you need without needing to shell out extra just to get something that's compatible with your system. The same goes for those instances where one product line has an offering that the other doesn't: Instead of waiting for them to make a similar product, you can just buy the version that exists from TStak or VersaStack.
Not to mention, as YouTuber Tony Lee Glenn points out, VersaStack drawers are typically pretty shallow. Some might only be about an inch to an 1 1/2-inch deep at most, putting serious limits on what you can fit inside. Larger tools can be a tight squeeze. But, with the added convenience of compatibility across brands, you can just grab a deeper TStak drawer and snap it into your modular storage system no problem.
Of course, if you'd rather your storage system be all the same color, you're going to be out of luck here, as one's yellow, and the other's red. But if you don't care about that sort of thing, then have at it. DeWalt's TStak System fits right into place with Craftsman's VersaStack, different color schemes or brand names be darned.