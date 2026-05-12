10 New Ryobi Tools Every DIYer Will Want This Spring
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With the springtime sun returning to the skies above, many DIYers are emerging from the shelter of their winter environments to survey the landscape of their new year of projects. The to-do list starts to grow when the days get longer, and home improvers everywhere consider the capabilities they already have in the garage and look for new additions that can make a big impact on the jobs ahead. Naturally, Ryobi equipment is at the forefront of many DIYers' minds. The toolmaker is seemingly always offering something new to tool users. The company released a slate of new gear ahead of the fall season last year, with specific points of focus surrounding the jobs that DIYers tend to find themselves managing during the wind-down months. And, Ryobi is back again to start up the cycle once more, with a range of new offerings to support springtime cleaning, installations, and environmental management.
Whether you're seeking something to help improve your storage for the year of projects ahead or need some added help around the yard when the growing season really kicks into gear, Ryobi tools can provide the functionality required to get numerous jobs done with ease. These 10 tools offer something new and interesting to help support your home improvement aspirations this spring, with some yet to be released and most already on store shelves and available at Ryobi's online storefront.
18V ONE+ 4-1/2-inch circular saw
A small circular saw may not seem like an important piece of equipment at first glance. The smaller blade offers a naturally limited depth of cut, but large-scale cutting coverage isn't always what you're seeking when picking up a sawing tool to dimension boards for a project. The 18V ONE+ 4-1/2-inch circular saw is a tool that offers a 1-9/16-inch depth of cut, allowing you to saw through 2-by material with over 300 cuts per charge for lengthy usage throughout a job. Perhaps most importantly, the saw offers one-handed functionality, providing users with far more versatility as they approach smaller cutting tasks than a standard circular saw can offer. The tool is available direct from Ryobi for $60 (and from Home Depot at the same price) as a bare tool or in a kit format for $79. Either Home Depot or direct from the brand can offer a great buying opportunity, as a result.
The tool features an adjustable bevel that runs up to 45 degrees and delivers a 5,200 RPM no-load speed. The one-handed design can be a revelation for tool users who have never experienced this kind of freedom before with a circular saw. Generally, these tools require a firm grasp with both hands to operate safely. This means that you'll often need to work with the help of additional clamps or an assistant to efficiently work through all of the cutting tasks you have on deck. For small repair work or light-duty building jobs as the days get longer and more adventurous DIY projects start to creep into your to-do list, a specialty circular saw like this can be a major update to your tool collection.
18V ONE+ HP 10-inch chainsaw
Naturally, a critically important piece of new equipment to bring into your collection ahead of springtime growth is an outdoor cutting solution. If you don't already own a small-scale chainsaw, the 18V ONE+ HP 10-inch chainsaw is a great option. It runs on Ryobi's 18V battery platform, offering some key advantages that electric power has over gasoline in the outdoor power tool arena. Namely, the tool features a quick startup procedure utilizing just a simple trigger pull. It also offers the ability to cut through up to 8-inch branches with 70 cuts per charge with a 4.0Ah battery and up to 126 cuts with a fully charged 8.0Ah battery. This is not a full-scale tree-trimming tool, as is the case with the catalogs of other brands like Husqvarna, which offer a range of chainsaws for different types of users. But that fact should be immediately evident based on the size of the bar. Instead, this tool offers an inexpensive means of performing basic yard maintenance tasks and cleanup capabilities after storms or other occurrences that result in plenty of yard debris strewn about.
The tool can be found direct from Ryobi and at Home Depot for $179 or as part of a kit solution with a 4.0Ah battery and charger for $229. The chainsaw features a combination wrench with onboard storage near the back of the tool and easy chain tensioning access right on the side. It features bucking spikes and a mechanical chain brake to provide kickback protection and utilizes automatic oiling and a variable-speed trigger.
18V ONE+ HP 15-inch attachment capable string trimmer
The string trimmer is a classic outdoor power tool that finds itself as a critically important piece of gear for anyone maintaining their lawn as spring growth bursts back to life. The 18V ONE+ HP 15-inch attachment capable string trimmer is a $159 purchase direct from Ryobi or at Home Depot and offers greater power output than a 21cc gas trimmer. When paired with a 4.0Ah battery, it can deliver over 40 minutes of runtime, and the tool is built on Ryobi's Whisper Series of power tools, delivering an 89% reduction in noise level over a gas-equivalent trimmer. Noise is one big reason to consider electric tools over gas lawn tools, but there are other benefits, too.
This tool is also part of the Ryobi Expand-It lineup, allowing it to operate with interchangeable heads for additional functionality beyond its primary use case as a string trimmer. Getting a pristine mow that extends out to the edges of your lawn is difficult without this kind of tool added into the mix. Alongside its other key features, the trimmer is underpinned by Ryobi's HP motor technology. This makes it an enhanced solution that delivers plenty of power to cut through even dense segments of growth. The result is a clean look around the edges of your lawn and near obstructions that limit mower maneuverability, like lampposts, trees, and your mailbox.
40V HP 18-inch misting air cannon
Ryobi's 40V HP 18-inch misting air cannon is available now and can make an immediate impact on a wide range of jobs you might encounter around the house alongside numerous other outdoor pursuits. The air cannon can be an ideal solution to bring along for a camping trip or RV excursion (alongside some other Home Depot finds that make RV living more comfortable). If the weather is particularly challenging, this tool can also make for a valuable accompaniment at youth sports events and other lengthy outdoor activities. The tool is available direct from Ryobi for $289 and at Home Depot for the same price. It has the ability to instantly lower the temperature within its radius by up to 15 degrees Fahrenheit with its misting function. The tool operates on Ryobi's 40V battery platform while also featuring compatibility with its hybrid power technology to operate over lengthy, uninterrupted periods of time with the help of an extension cord. The air cannon provides airflow rated for 5,000 CFM, producing significant air movement to generate a cooling effect even from 20 feet away.
The fan operates at 58 dB, making it a relatively quiet addition to your work area or leisure space. It also utilizes three fan and three misting settings to allow for precise dialing in of the required environmental management capabilities you're seeking. It can operate with a bucket-and-pump setup or with a hose attachment to generate the misting function and features a 140-degree pivoting fan head while also sitting on 6-inch all-terrain wheels to provide easy mobility and adjustability.
Link Framework customizable workbench kit
Plenty of critical tools you might add to your collection are built for direct action. The Link Framework customizable workbench kit is a bit different in that regard. This tool is listed as "coming soon" on Ryobi's website and therefore doesn't yet have a price associated with the product. The kit features four structural polymer corner pieces alongside a Link accessory rail, organizer bin, and shelf brackets. It also features all the hardware you need to construct the fully finished product.
That completed design is a workbench that can hold up to 1,000 pounds of equipment and material. The bench top and each shelf underneath it will be made of lumber that you supply yourself, but this allows for incredible customization as you design the perfect bench for your space. It also allows you to take a higher level of ownership over the workspace you create, providing a sense of pride and some skin in the game that allows this working surface and storage solution to mean a little more than it might otherwise. Building the perfect bench to support the height requirements and the overall length and width you require for whatever type of workspace you have available can be made significantly easier with these leg components brought into the fold.
18V ONE+ one-handed reciprocating saw
Another critical one-handed tool that Ryobi's newest catalog editions bring to the table is the 18V ONE+ one-handed reciprocating saw. As a bare tool, the reciprocating saw is listed at Ryobi's website for $60 (and the same at Home Depot), or it can be purchased as a kit solution for $79 with the addition of a charger and 2.0Ah battery. The tool features a quick-release mechanism to make blade changes simple, and the tool delivers a 5/8-inch stroke length with 3,000 strokes per minute produced by the motor. The tool operates with a non-marring shoe that helps protect the parts of a work surface you don't want to damage while keeping the blade fully engaged on the areas you're trying to cut.
The tool is lightweight and features a slim body with an ergonomic grip that makes holding it without your second hand on the tool much easier. This allows users to grab the workpiece with their off hand, producing a far better overall experience than you might otherwise get with a standard reciprocating saw. The tool doesn't lose any power over its larger cousin while providing a lighter solution that's easy to use over lengthy periods of demolition work. Its price tag certainly helps, as well, allowing for a cost-effective option ahead of material removal tasks you may face prior to new installations around the house or outside aimed at spring and summer living.
18V ONE+ HP compact shear/shrubber
There's something of a theme among many of the tools and other products offered this spring as part of Ryobi's new releases. Many of these solutions are aimed at outdoor living and general maintenance designed to help with yard cleanup, exterior building projects, and other similar tasks. Many are support solutions that go hand in hand with other critical tools in your arsenal, and some perform numerous functions with interchangeable components. The 18V ONE+ HP compact shear/shrubber is one of these kinds of products, delivering both a hedge trimmer with an 8-inch head that delivers a 5/16-inch cut capacity and a 4-inch shearing blade that replaces it on the tool body for handling more nuanced cutting tasks around flower beds and other delicate areas.
The tool can be purchased direct from Ryobi for $99, including both cutting heads, or as a kit variant with a charger and 2.0Ah battery for $129. The trimming tool offers over 30 minutes of runtime when paired with a 2.0Ah battery and features a quick-change functionality to swap between cutting heads when the task's parameters call for it. This solution is part of Ryobi's compact series of tools that offer lightweight power without sacrificing performance. This solution features a 2.45-pound tool weight with the ability to produce 2,800 strokes per minute. The versatility alone makes this an interesting piece of gear to consider for anyone who finds themselves handling a range of different, specific cutting requirements around their yard.
18V ONE+ GoGoVac
With the warmth and longer days returning, many people will be looking to engage in some additional cleaning tasks around their house and across other areas of their life. The 18V ONE+ GoGoVac is a quality option that will be released soon by Ryobi. It will be made available as either a bare tool or a kit that comes with a 2.0Ah battery. The vacuum features a powerful motor that delivers an airflow of up to 25 CFM with a sealed suction rating of up to 45 IOW.
The GoGoVac is a compact tool featuring an integrated filter and a 4-foot hose, allowing for easy maneuverability and extended reach. It's a great candidate for a support tool to clean up your car in particular, especially if you have children or pets who frequently use the vehicle. The vacuum comes with a crevice tool and a pet hair tool, allowing for extended reach into recessed areas and improved suction for tackling stubborn debris that may be stuck in the fibers of a couch cushion or car seat. The tool's portability makes it incredibly useful for handling routine cleanup tasks around the house or even while on a road trip.
40V 300W power source/charger
Ryobi's new lineup of tools includes a few mobile power solutions, but the 40V 300W power source/charger is particularly eye-catching. This power accessory operates on Ryobi's 40-volt platform and can act as a charger for these battery packs or run accessory tools off of the juice provided in one, making for a versatile solution that can support jobsite needs in a range of situations or act as a mobile power source while traveling. It also operates as a potentially valuable backup solution for emergency preparation kits and power outages. The tool features a USB-A port, two USB-C ports, and a 120V AC outlet. It's available direct from Ryobi and Home Depot for $119, making for a cost-effective option for mobile power, too.
The tool delivers 300 watts of power output, more than capable of running a television, fans, or computers if the need arises. It can charge a 4.0Ah 40V battery in roughly an hour and a half, and the tool can also draw power from Ryobi's mobile solar panel array, allowing for truly off-grid electrical production when necessary. It features an automatic shut-off after three hours of inactivity and a carrying handle to make its use even more helpful to the typical user.
USB lithium pruning shears kit
The USB lithium pruning shears kit is part of Ryobi's minimalistic range of tools. It operates on a small-scale lithium battery that features USB charging functionality, and the kit comes with a 2.0Ah battery and a USB cable to keep it juiced up. The pruning shears feature a 3/8-inch cut capacity that won't be appropriate for larger cutting tasks but is perfect for light-duty pruning and shaping requirements for bushes, trees, and other growth around the yard. The Ryobi USB Lithium catalog features a number of tools that can rival the brand's full-sized 18V alternatives, and this tool, which is listed at Ryobi's website as a product that will be coming soon, may just have what it takes to join these other high-value performers.
The pruning shears weigh 1.23 pounds, making the solution extremely lightweight and maneuverable for versatile use in the garden. It can deliver over 450 cuts on a single charge and features a two-finger trigger that helps support precision while making delicate cuts to fruit trees, bushes, and other growth that you're trying to shape or manage with exacting specifications. The pruning shears also feature Ryobi's 2-year manufacturer's warranty, giving them additional value for users who are likely to rely on the tool for significant volumes of cutting work around the yard.
Methodology
All of these tools and products are listed in Ryobi's new products section, with some still yet to be rolled out to users. Most haven't been reviewed by buyers yet, but the reviews that are attached to some of the products are frequently perfect 5-star reviews or near this maximum. Most importantly, all of these selections are ideal support options for new projects and maintenance tasks that often take place during the spring and summer months ahead.