5 Luxury SUVs That Take Regular Gas

With gasoline prices as high as they are these days, it makes perfect sense to take it easy on your wallet by purchasing a luxury SUV that is able to run on regular gas. The only major difference between regular and premium gas is the latter's higher octane rating. If you own a vehicle whose manufacturer requires the use of premium at all times, you should follow that advice. But if you don't drive a vehicle that requires it, there's no point in paying for premium gas if you don't need it.

Yes, there are other carmakers who recommend, but do not require, premium fuel. Two of these vehicles were tested by Consumer Reports and found to have no performance differences whatsoever when run on regular gas as opposed to premium. So unless you hear your engine pinging from too-low octane when you run it on regular, you should be good to go. That being said, there are currently plenty of SUVs in the luxury category that will run just fine on regular. They range from small to large, and are made by manufacturers located in a variety of countries around the world. Let's check some of them out.