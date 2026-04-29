You May Be Wasting Money On Premium Gas, Consumer Reports Explains

Premium gas seems like it would have a lot of benefits, seeing as it's, well, premium. However, many cars don't require premium gas — and it won't even improve their performance or fuel economy. Consumer Reports recently ran a test to find out whether vehicle owners save money by using regular fuel instead of the premium fuel that's suggested for some models. A 2015 Acura TLX with a four-cylinder engine and a 2016 Nissan Maxima with a V6 were put to that test — and both were found to have the same fuel economy, speed, and performance with regular and premium fuel.

Depending on your vehicle's fuel economy and the price of gas — which have become extremely high in the United States in 2026 — you could save up to $700 a year by sticking to regular gas, according to Consumer Reports. At time of writing, the difference between regular and premium gas is around 87 cents. If you want to save money at the pump, sticking to regular is a good start.