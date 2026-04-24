Americans Are Carpooling To Save On Gas – Here Are Some Tips For Beginners

Lately, fuel prices are skyrocketing due to a variety of factors. That fact alone has led many budget-minded navigators begin searching for alternative ways to get from one place to another.

While some states are fighting price-hikes by adjusting gas taxes, when it comes to commuting, carpools have become popular ways for everyday drivers to save a buck or two on gas. If you're not familiar with the carpool concept, you're essentially partnering with a friend or co-worker who has agreed to share a ride with you, putting fewer cars on the road, and presumably switching periodically to help both parties reduce the gas they need to consume. It should go without saying that the more carpoolers you have, the more money you will theoretically save at the pump.

As ideal as that setup may seem, there are a few things you'll need to consider before setting up a carpool. First and foremost, you should be sure to choose a reliable carpool partner, as you'll be relying on them to be as punctual in their daily routine as they are in paying their part of the gasoline bill. It'll also help if you like your partner, as you'll be spending plenty of time with them on the road. Here's a few other things to think about when setting up a carpool.