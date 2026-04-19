These US States Are Suspending The Gas Tax To Fight Surging Prices

Gas prices continue to climb as the Iran War and the early months of 2026 roll on, and consumers are feeling the effects in multiple ways. Not only does it cost more to fill up at the gas station and cover home utilities, but surging gas prices could mean additional fees through services like Amazon, too. Thus, folks are looking for ways to save, and now even some U.S. states are trying to give the public a helping hand. This involves suspending the gas tax for the time being in the hope of easing consumers' financial strain over these rising gas prices.

At the time of publication, only a couple of states have completely suspended their gas tax. These states are Indiana, which passed a 30-day suspension in early April, and Georgia, which is halting the tax until May 19. Meanwhile, in February, Utah lawmakers announced that a gas tax cut would go into effect in July. With that said, there's a chance that other states could follow through with similar suspensions in the future. For instance, there's a push by New York lawmakers for a gas tax holiday, Pennsylvania lawmakers have discussed the idea, and there's a movement in Maryland as well.

Suspending the gas tax to reduce prices at the pump is currently a hot topic. The question is, how much of a difference does this actually make in practice, and what are the pros and cons of a suspension?