Surging Gas Prices Could Mean Extra Fees On Your Next Amazon Delivery

Gas prices are on the rise due to the war with Iran, leaving many Americans wondering how they're going to budget for the added expense. But now even one of the most cost-effective retailers is adding to the problem, as Amazon is instituting a 3.5% fuel and logistics surcharge to its fees. These additional fees will apply to third-party sellers that use Amazon's order fulfillment services. The fees are expected to begin April 17, 2026.

Everyday Amazon customers aren't technically impacted by the new fee, but they may see prices rise anyway. This is due to third-party sellers adjusting their prices. This means higher retails, so sellers can recoup some of the extra money they're paying out. If that happens, it could affect how much it takes to make Prime pay off in the long run. Shoppers may not even realize prices are up, depending on the items they're buying. But if several sellers follow suit, then Amazon as a whole could begin to show higher prices across the board.

Amazon's new surcharge was announced to news outlets on April 2. The company made it clear that this move was only temporary. In the past, the retail giant absorbed the costs internally so as not to impact customers. But this move is being done in an effort to get some of that money back. As of this writing, Amazon has not indicated how long the surcharge will last.