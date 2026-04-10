Surging Gas Prices Could Mean Extra Fees On Your Next Amazon Delivery
Gas prices are on the rise due to the war with Iran, leaving many Americans wondering how they're going to budget for the added expense. But now even one of the most cost-effective retailers is adding to the problem, as Amazon is instituting a 3.5% fuel and logistics surcharge to its fees. These additional fees will apply to third-party sellers that use Amazon's order fulfillment services. The fees are expected to begin April 17, 2026.
Everyday Amazon customers aren't technically impacted by the new fee, but they may see prices rise anyway. This is due to third-party sellers adjusting their prices. This means higher retails, so sellers can recoup some of the extra money they're paying out. If that happens, it could affect how much it takes to make Prime pay off in the long run. Shoppers may not even realize prices are up, depending on the items they're buying. But if several sellers follow suit, then Amazon as a whole could begin to show higher prices across the board.
Amazon's new surcharge was announced to news outlets on April 2. The company made it clear that this move was only temporary. In the past, the retail giant absorbed the costs internally so as not to impact customers. But this move is being done in an effort to get some of that money back. As of this writing, Amazon has not indicated how long the surcharge will last.
Amazon's history of retail price increases
Amazon, which carries 15 of our favorite tech gadgets, isn't the only company adjusting prices due to the rising cost of gas. The U.S. Postal Service is adding a fuel service charge for the first time ever. Like Amazon, USPS says the move is only temporary, and is due to increased transportation costs. This new charge will affect Priority Mail and Ground Advantage package services. FedEx and UPS are also implementing new fuel-related surcharges on various services.
Amazon has actually made headlines for price increases before. A 2025 story from the Wall Street Journal claimed that hundreds of household items saw price increases over the course of several months. This analysis included a group of about 2,500 products, 1,200 of which averaged over 5% more expensive than before. WSJ also found that one of Amazon's top competitors, Walmart, had actually lowered prices on those same items by almost 2%.
Amazon pushed back on the story at the time, noting that the selection of products analyzed was too small. Amazon also pointed out that many of the 2,500 items WSJ examined saw little to no price increases, and some even dropped in price. Additionally, the company said that prices overall fluctuate regularly for normal reasons, including competition, availability, and demand, among others. In the end, Amazon stuck to its claim that it consistently remains highly competitive for everyday items.