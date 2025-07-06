What Happens If You Mix Regular And Premium Gas?

The truth is that mixing regular and premium gas shouldn't be a problem. In most engines, it won't hurt anything except your gas budget. But you shouldn't be doing it, either. Regular gas is typically 87 octane, while premium gas ranges from 91 to 94 octane. So, let's say you've got half a tank of regular gas and fill it up with 93 octane premium. The result would be that you're effectively running on something close to 90 octane. It's just math. This will only become a problem if your engine demands more.

If you put regular gas in a car that's supposed to take premium, you are feeding it a lower octane mix than it is built for, and you might get an engine knock. But if your car simply recommends premium fuel but doesn't require it, mixing is not an issue. The difference is small, but it can matter a lot. Likewise, if your vehicle is designed for regular gas, filling it with some premium won't improve its performance, though it might improve engine efficiency. Premium gas doesn't generate more energy. It just resists knocking better. So, you're just paying extra for something your engine won't use.

While mixing is mostly safe on a one-off basis, you shouldn't do it regardless. If you make it a habit, especially on a premium gas-powered vehicle, you can end up harming the engine. We recommend sticking to what's in your owner's manual.