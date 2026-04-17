Does Your Car Actually Need Premium Gas, Or Are You Paying For Nothing (Or Worse)?

A lot of people treat premium gasoline like it's a little treat for their car, the automotive equivalent of replacing the usual vegetable oil with some nice, healthier olive oil for your cooking. As we are going to learn here, that's far from the truth. Premium gas is the stuff that's rated at 91 or 93 octane, which is slightly higher than 87 octane regular gas. Its whole point is that it resists igniting, which may sound counterproductive at first, but that's actually to prevent premature ignition, known as knocking.

It typically manifests as a pinging sound while accelerating hard. There are actually several things that cause engine knocking, but low octane fuel in an engine that requires higher octane is one of the more common reasons. As for the type of engines that need premium gas, it's typically the kind with high compression ratios or turbochargers.

Because premium is built for a certain kind of engine, it doesn't mean it contains more energy than regular. It won't make a basic commuter car faster or cleaner or more efficient. So ultimately, picking between the two comes down to what the manufacturer recommends. Your owner's manual will say one of two pretty self-explanatory things about premium fuel – Recommended and Required.