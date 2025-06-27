Do Turbocharged Engines Actually Need Premium Gas?

When you go to a gas station, you are presented with several types of fuel, each labeled according to an octane number. While most cars can do with regular gas (generally 87 octane), it is often recommended to fill up turbocharged cars with premium gas. But do they really need it?

The simple answer is that turbocharged cars can indeed take advantage of premium gas and most manufacturers recommend using it. Some high performance cars need premium gas to run while other turbocharged cars are designed to run on regular gas as well if the manufacturer has tuned it accordingly. A good way to know if you need high-octane fuel is by searching for a sticker around the gas cap or just looking in the owner's manual. To understand it fully, we need to understand octane rating in a little more detail.

The octane number signifies the stability of the fuel. It is basically the ability of the fuel to withstand being compressed before ignition. The higher the octane number, the less likely it is to prematurely ignite and cause engine knock. Engine knock is basically the premature or uneven combustion of fuel in the combustion chamber. This could potentially damage the engine as well and thus is not desired.