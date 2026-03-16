The 2026 Audi Q3 Is Better Than It Needs To Be

This third-generation Q3 retains the Volkswagen Group MQB architecture used by the outgoing model, as well as the Audi A3 sedan and most of VW's U.S. lineup, but clothes it in something different. Audi put it on a whey and protein diet, creating more visual bulk in order to make the Q3 look less like a lifted hatchback and more like a traditional SUV. It also looks like a mini version of the Audi Q5, which fits perfectly with its aspirational mission.

That doesn't mean the new Q3 is nice to look at. The tall front end and body sides left a lot of space that needed to be filled with fussy styling details. The headlights and LED daytime running lights (with three programmable styles) are stacked atop pillar-like air intakes that are mostly blanked off (there's a small secondary radiator intake below the passenger-side headlight, and slats for to direct air around the outside of the wheel wells to reduce drag).

Things are better in profile view, where sheetmetal character lines nicely break up the body-side surfaces and a longer hood makes the front end look less stubby than before. A strip of textured plastic clutters the back end, but is necessary to camouflage the girth of the rear bumper. Optional OLED taillights have programmable styles like the DRLs, but that required a split arrangement similar to that of the 2026 Audi A6 to meet federal regulations.