The 2026 Audi Q3 Is Better Than It Needs To Be
Exclusivity is a part of luxury, but luxury automakers have found that a more egalitarian approach is good for the bottom line. The Audi Q3 is one of numerous pint-sized crossover SUVs (as well as a few sedans and coupes) from luxury brands that appeal to budget-conscious new car shoppers and thus represent a major opportunity for cynicism. A customer who won't look past the brand name can end up with an underwhelming car built down to a price. What's a reputation when image-conscious shoppers don't know (or care about) the difference?
The redesigned 2026 Audi Q3 naturally incorporates elements from other new or recently-updated Audi models like the Q5 and Q6 e-tron crossovers. But Audi is also dispensing with the bovine excrement and offering a single well-equipped version (with a few options) that's more expensive than before, but also offers more of everything and ensures customers will get more than just a prestige badge.
It looks more like an SUV than before
This third-generation Q3 retains the Volkswagen Group MQB architecture used by the outgoing model, as well as the Audi A3 sedan and most of VW's U.S. lineup, but clothes it in something different. Audi put it on a whey and protein diet, creating more visual bulk in order to make the Q3 look less like a lifted hatchback and more like a traditional SUV. It also looks like a mini version of the Audi Q5, which fits perfectly with its aspirational mission.
That doesn't mean the new Q3 is nice to look at. The tall front end and body sides left a lot of space that needed to be filled with fussy styling details. The headlights and LED daytime running lights (with three programmable styles) are stacked atop pillar-like air intakes that are mostly blanked off (there's a small secondary radiator intake below the passenger-side headlight, and slats for to direct air around the outside of the wheel wells to reduce drag).
Things are better in profile view, where sheetmetal character lines nicely break up the body-side surfaces and a longer hood makes the front end look less stubby than before. A strip of textured plastic clutters the back end, but is necessary to camouflage the girth of the rear bumper. Optional OLED taillights have programmable styles like the DRLs, but that required a split arrangement similar to that of the 2026 Audi A6 to meet federal regulations.
Form meets function
The interior is perfectly calibrated for the price point. Standard wood dashboard trim provides a nice bit of contrast, while the dash itself has a distinctive concave shape. The overall aesthetic is clean but a bit sterile, like a new apartment in a freshly gentrified neighborhood, the kind of place many Q3 owners will likely call home. Even the plastics are presentable, although there's an unfortunate moat of piano black around the cupholders, where it's likely to get stained by coffee drips.
Designers also made sure aesthetics didn't get in the way of functionality. The door handles are placed high and are easy to grab, a simple detail many other automakers nonetheless miss. The doors also have seemingly endless space for water bottles, and the wireless phone charger on the center console is now standard equipment. To free up more space, Audi also replaced the shifter and the wiper/turn signal stalks with small tabs on either side of the steering wheel. They don't take much getting used to, although it is easy to accidentally brush the touchpads on the wheel spokes when using them.
The new Q3 isn't much bigger than the old version: Audi increased cargo space by 5.3 cubic feet with rear seats up and 2.0 cubic feet with the rear seats folded, to 29.0 and 50.0 cubic feet, respectively. That gives the Audi more cargo space than rivals with the rear seats in place. Headroom and legroom aren't as remarkable, but are respectable.
Important tech updates
As the least-expensive Audi SUV, one might expect the Q3 to have a watered-down version of the tech seen in its pricier siblings. But in some respects, the Q3 is a step ahead.
The standard touchscreen grows from 10.25 inches to 12.8 inches, while the digital instrument cluster grows from 8.8 inches to 11.9 inches. They're arranged in the same Digital Stage style as other recent Audi models, meaning in an oversized housing that curves around the driver's seat. The instrument cluster in particular is much smaller than the bezel around it. That looks chintzy, a word that also describes the sound of the optional 12-speaker Sonos audio system.
However, the Q3 launches with an updated interface that isn't available on other Audi models yet. This returns the map view to the gauge cluster, and populates both the cluster and touchscreen with large gray icons that are easier to read than the previous version. The underlying Android-based software still provides snappy responses, while incorporating wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The voice recognition system is augmented with ChatGPT, allowing the car to answer trivia questions, although when we asked it to tell us a joke it demurred (perhaps because this is a German car). It was also able to make recommendations, although we were unable to confirm the quality of the Mexican food at the place the system suggested due to time constraints. More mundane tasks, such as adjusting temperature and adjusting seat heaters, were easily handled.
It's quicker and more powerful than before
Like the vehicle architecture, the engine carries over and will be familiar to fans of Audi and its parent Volkswagen brand. It's the EA888 (here in Evo 4 spec) 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four. Versions of this engine are used in everything from the VW GTI hot hatchback to the Atlas midsize SUV. In the 2026 Q3, it gets a substantial power bump of 27 horsepower and 22 pound-feet of torque, bringing the totals up to 255 hp and 273 lb-ft.
That extra power means, according to Audi, the Q3 will now do zero to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds instead of 7.1 seconds. That's quicker than a BMW X1 xDrive28i or Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4Matic—the base all-wheel drive versions of the Audi's German rivals—where the opposite was the case previously. And it leaves other subcompact crossovers behind as well. BMW and Mercedes offer quicker versions, though, whereas the Q3 is only available in a single spec for now. Audi engineered RS Q3 performance versions of the previous two generations, but not for the U.S.
Naturally for Audi, all-wheel drive is standard. That's far for a given in the segment, despite the premium brands playing in it. However, this redesign swaps the eight-speed automatic transmission for a seven-speed dual-clutch unit, like that used in the Q5 and A5. And as in those models, it's not very well calibrated. There's significant hesitation at throttle tip-in, and a bit of clunkiness after that.
But more power doesn't equal more fun
The transmission wasn't the only thing that needed a bit more fine-tuning. Audi fitted the latest Q3 with its "progressive" steering rack, which is supposed to quicken up responses as the wheel is turned more. But that effect wasn't apparent when maneuvering on urban streets. Combined with the slow-reacting transmission, it made this subcompact crossover feel clumsy in an area where it should excel. Outward visibility is at least better than in bigger traditional SUVs, at least.
Unshackled from stop-and-go traffic, the Q3 felt more composed, and indeed refined enough to justify its prestige badge. It may share components with humble Volkswagen models, but the comfortable ride (even on optional 20-inch wheels) shows just how well-engineered those components are. Audi also added acoustic laminated glass to the front-door windows for 2026, lowering the amount of wind noise significantly. The crashing of the 20-inch wheels against surface imperfections was still apparent, but that could be cured with smaller wheels.
What's missing is excitement. Audi dialed up the power, but it didn't do the same with anything else. The Q3 goes around corners without embarrassing itself, and it has autobahn-worthy solidity at highway speeds. But this isn't a car that encourages you to take the long way home. Most shoppers probably aren't looking for that from their entry-level crossover, even if Audi laid the foundation for something sportier with the Q3's added power.
2026 Audi Q3 verdict
Audi's decision to offer the 2026 Q3 in one well-equipped spec means it's more expensive than before, but it's still a good value. The base price of $44,995 is $3,900 higher than the outgoing model, but Audi claims that $3,699 worth of previously-optional equipment is now standard. Factor in the added power, cargo space, and screen size, and the price increase is (for once) justified.
Several option packages are available, which can boost the price to $51,790 for a fully-loaded model. That's not an enormous step up from the starting price, showing that Audi really did cover the bases with standard equipment. Many of the added features are design-related or, like the lackluster Sonos audio system, don't dramatically change the experience. The Q3 is also still priced close to all-wheel drive versions of its BMW X1 and Mercedes GLA-Class rivals, as well as the Volvo XC40. The Acura ADX and Lexus UX are cheaper, but also less appealing.
The Q3 won't make these rivals obsolete, but it will deliver what customers attracted to its four-ring badge should expect. Its refined driving experience and long list of features provide solid reasons to choose a Q3 over something more mainstream, even if its handling and styling aren't as stirring as they should be. It could be better but, by delivering a true budget-friendly dose of luxury, it's probably already better than it needed to be.