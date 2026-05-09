15 Of The Coolest Nissan Concept Models We Wish Made It To Production

Japanese automaker Nissan has been around in some form or another since the early 20th century and has released plenty of cars over those decades. Some have entered gearhead lore, like the Skyline GT-R, while others, like the Sentra, have focused on offering sensible, reasonable transportation for the average person.

There's more to Nissan's four-wheeled efforts than the vehicles that have made their way to showroom floors, though. Over the years, the automaker has also showcased a ton of concepts that run the gamut from ultra-high-tech EVs to quirky town cars and almost anything and everything in between. Some of these made it to production, too, and we can trace the solidly dependable 2026 Nissan Pathfinder, for example, to an early 2010s concept.

While the Pathfinder shows that Nissan has turned some of its concepts into reality, there have also been plenty that remained just that. Let's take a trip down Nissan's storied archive of concepts and pick out some that we would've loved to see make it to production.