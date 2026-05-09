These 5 SUVs Are More Reliable Than The Honda CR-V
When people talk about reliable, comfortable, and practical family cars, Honda is a brand that almost always comes up. And when the talk is about a compact crossover, the Honda CR-V is often one of the first vehicles mentioned. For generations, this incredible Japanese machine has been the gold standard for daily commuters looking for a comfortable and economical ride that hardly breaks down. Like many Honda cars, the CR-V holds its resale value well over the long haul. Additionally, according to owners, the Honda CR-V is a cheap car to maintain.
However, even a legendary nameplate has its flaws. Depending on the specific model year and the powertrain you choose, some CR-V versions have received surprisingly low reliability scores. You might have to dig deeper to know the best Honda CR-V model years to buy, and it will also make it clear that not every generation is a good buy. Thankfully, there are a lot of good options available in the market, which you can add to your list of potential models you can think of purchasing.
Looking at the independent reliability ratings from JD Power, the Honda CR-V scores a respectable 83 out of 100. However, if you don't mind looking outside the Honda badge, several competitors actually have a higher reliability score. Here are five SUVs that are more reliable than the Honda CR-V.
2026 Hyundai Venue
This one's for people with very strict budgets, who absolutely refuse to compromise on build quality and economy. The 2026 Hyundai Venue is one of the smallest SUVs sold in America, and it boasts an incredible JD Power reliability score of 86 out of 100. It is rare to see a budget-focused model achieve such a high reliability score. Such scores only add confidence in the minds of buyers looking for dependability. The 2026 Hyundai Venue comes at an entry price of roughly $21,000, and Kelly Blue Book has rightfully praised its great warranty coverage and low overall cost of ownership.
To churn out better efficiency over raw speed, the Venue utilizes a modest 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 121 hp. This powerplant sends energy to the front wheels through a smooth, continuously variable transmission. According to Car and Driver, the Hyundai Venue has an estimated fuel economy of 29 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway.
Although a family car, as expected from its size, you will not get a massive cargo space. It is slightly tighter than rivals. MotorTrend praised the car's practicality, easy-to-use infotainment system, and more importantly, the smaller footprint that make it a city-friendly commuter.
2026 Chevrolet Trailblazer
The 2026 Chevrolet Trailblazer is a spacious vehicle but it avoids the massive footprint of a full-size SUV. It earned an impressive reliability score of 88 out of 100 from JD Power, a few points more than the Honda CR-V. The 2026 Chevrolet Trailblazer is the highest-quality small SUV according to JD Power. Experts at Edmunds tested the Trailblazer 1.3-litre engine with AWD and recorded an EPA-estimated 27 mpg in combined city/highway driving.
Coming to the powertrain lineup, the 2026 Trailblazer features a 1.2-liter and a 1.3-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine options. These motors deliver between 137 and 155 hp, enough for peppy daily city driving. A continuous variable transmission (CVT) pairs with the front-wheel-drive models, whereas the all-wheel-drive variants upgrade to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. Car and Driver points out for the 2026 model, the company hasn't changed much aside from a few cosmetic updates and two new color options replace a couple of older ones.
Though these are small updates, they are a hint that Chevrolet is keeping the model feeling fresh without tweaking what already works. So, for those looking to buy a car that offers practicality without sacrificing personality, the Trailblazer is a good option, which starts at $23,300.
2026 Ford Bronco Sport
For those who want to have a rugged vehicle in their garage with a small footprint, the 2026 Ford Bronco Sport is a good option. Unlike many other crossovers that merely look tough, the all-terrain capable Ford Bronco Sport earns an excellent JD Power reliability score of 88 out of 100. Reviewers at Kelly Blue Book appreciated the car's thoughtful and functional interior surfaces and availability of all-wheel drive as standard, making it a nice option for those looking for some weekend off-roading. Though for more punch, it is advisable to get the 2.0-litre engine.
In terms of engine options, the Ford Bronco Sport comes with a base 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine that produces 180 hp. On the other hand, there is an upgraded option, a turbocharged 2-liter four-cylinder engine that churns out 250 hp. Both engines are paired with a reliable eight-speed automatic transmission. While the official fuel economy of the smaller Ford Bronco Sport is claimed to be 30 mpg, Car and Driver reported an impressive 33 mpg on highway in its 75 mph highway economy test.
SlashGear tested the 2025 model and while our reviewer appreciated the car's size to be right for city ride, he did find the steering a bit too heavy for its size. While the tires are a bit noisy, you won't feel any issues when it comes to comfort. Talking of space, the tall and boxy roofline provides a good cargo room.
2026 BMW X6
The latest iteration of the midsize luxury crossover that invented the SUV coupe segment, the 2026 BMW X6 backs up its impressive looks with a JD Power reliability score of 89 out of 100. While the starting price of this car is $78,750, which is undeniably steep, the experts at Kelly Blue Book praise its high build quality and incredible advanced and user-friendly technology interface.
With a quiet cabin at its heart, the X6 comes with the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine, which is paired with a modern mild-hybrid system. Together, they generate an impressive 375 hp, and this power flows through the system through an eight-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels. The 2026 model is pretty similar in style to the 2024 model, which we liked quite a bit in our review of the older model, price notwithstanding.
The engaging driving dynamics and smooth power delivery are some of the highlights of the 2026 BMW X6. Though it features a sloping roofline, the headroom doesn't take a hit and is actually good. However, the cargo space is a bit cramped, especially for an SUV that looks big.
2026 Buick Encore GX
The 2026 Buick Encore GX proves you don't need to spend a fortune to get a premium, highly dependable subcompact crossover. According to JD Power, the car secured an outstanding reliability score of 90 out of 100, placing it at the very top of its class. It easily goes past the 83 score of the 2026 Honda CR-V, as well as the other cars on this list. Interestingly, it wasn't always this way.
SlashGear described an earlier generation as a passable daily driver. However, the 2024 redesign changed the narrative, especially with its flagship Avenir trim, and that's reflected in the 2026 model's dependability score. The 2026 Buick Encore GX starts at $27,995 and is an excellent option for buyers wanting luxury-like comfort without investing heavily or worrying about a luxury brand badge. Under the hood, the Encore GX comes with two turbocharged three-cylinder engine choices, available in 1.2-liter and 1.3-liter displacements. Power output ranges between 137 and 155 hp.
Models with front-wheel drive utilize a variable transmission, while the all-wheel drive models get a nine-speed automatic. Inside, the vehicle remains practical for daily errands, something which was also highlighted by experts at MotorTrend. The Encore GX is available in three trims for the 2026 model and the higher trims even offer wireless charging, power heated front seats and steering, and hands-free power liftgate.