These 5 SUVs Are More Reliable Than The Honda CR-V

When people talk about reliable, comfortable, and practical family cars, Honda is a brand that almost always comes up. And when the talk is about a compact crossover, the Honda CR-V is often one of the first vehicles mentioned. For generations, this incredible Japanese machine has been the gold standard for daily commuters looking for a comfortable and economical ride that hardly breaks down. Like many Honda cars, the CR-V holds its resale value well over the long haul. Additionally, according to owners, the Honda CR-V is a cheap car to maintain.

However, even a legendary nameplate has its flaws. Depending on the specific model year and the powertrain you choose, some CR-V versions have received surprisingly low reliability scores. You might have to dig deeper to know the best Honda CR-V model years to buy, and it will also make it clear that not every generation is a good buy. Thankfully, there are a lot of good options available in the market, which you can add to your list of potential models you can think of purchasing.

Looking at the independent reliability ratings from JD Power, the Honda CR-V scores a respectable 83 out of 100. However, if you don't mind looking outside the Honda badge, several competitors actually have a higher reliability score. Here are five SUVs that are more reliable than the Honda CR-V.