The Best Honda CR-V Model Years To Buy (And Which Ones To Avoid)

Among the second-generation CR-V model years, 2005 and 2006 earned "Awesome" ratings from CarComplaints.com. Engine-related complaints that plagued earlier examples are down, as are problems with the climate control system. To be fair, the 2005 and 2006 editions each have more than a dozen recalls, but most of these issues are related to the infamous Takata airbag recall. While airbags are an essential safety feature, they aren't directly connected to the reliability of a vehicle's mechanical systems. Besides, the recall involves the free replacement of affected airbag components.

The one bright spot for the third-generation CR-V lineup is the 2009 model year. Not only does it have "Pretty Good" status from CarComplaints, but it also has the fewest complaints on file with NHTSA compared to any other year from the third generation. If you're wondering where the fourth-generation model years are, you'll need to skip to the next section on CR-V model years to avoid.

It takes a few years for a fifth-generation CR-V to qualify as a good used car option, but the 2020, 2021, and 2022 editions are worthwhile. While these examples have their share of complaints, the issues are more spread out among different components than in previous fifth-generation years and at lower overall levels. That indicates that problems aren't concentrated in a particular system, like with some other CR-V model years. It's reasonable to argue that the 2020-2022 CR-Vs are still too new to determine reliability, but NHTSA data has yet to show any developing patterns.