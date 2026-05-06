4 Cars To Test Drive If You Love Your Toyota Corolla

One of the top performers in the compact car class is the Honda Civic. In just about every way, it gives the Corolla a run for its money — and the two cars go step for step against each other as things get more refined and high-performance in their respective trim levels. And if the Civic isn't refined enough for you, there's also its upscale platform twin, the Acura Integra. I've driven just about every trim of both the Civic and Integra over the last few years, and even though they're a bit pricier than some of the competition, I think they're worth the upgrade.

For most consumers, the Civic hybrid is the most reasonable model, thanks to its stellar efficiency. The Corolla hybrid has an EPA-estimated max of 48 mpg combined on all-wheel-drive models, and 50 mpg combined on front-drive models. The Civic keeps up with an equally-impressive EPA estimate of 49 mpg combined. Though, since the Civic isn't offered in all-wheel-drive, that's a win for the Corolla. The Civic sedan wins out for space, however, with 99 cubic feet of passenger volume compared to the Corolla sedan's only 88.6 cubic feet of interior volume.

Depending on which version of the Civic you go with, the price difference between the Honda and the Toyota can be just a few hundred dollars. The base Civic LX has an MSRP of $25,890, with the top-trim, high-performance Civic Type R checking in at $48,590. The Integra, in its various iterations, will cost a bit more than the Civic or Corolla, and it isn't offered as a hybrid, but it comes with more premium equipment and feels more luxurious.