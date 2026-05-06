4 Cars To Test Drive If You Love Your Toyota Corolla
There's a lot to like about the Toyota Corolla. It's one of history's best-selling cars, and it's provided countless generations with affordable transportation. It's also Toyota's longest-running nameplate in the United States, carrying on now for longer than many of us have been alive. The Corolla is available in fuel-sipping hybrid configurations as a stylish hatchback and a competent sedan, or you can let out all your inner hooligan demons by buying a spicy GR Corolla and taking it to your local rally stage — and that's not even including the SUV version known as the Corolla Cross. The Corolla, in its many forms, ranges from $25,575 (including $1,195 destination fee) on the low end, all the way up to $49,160 for the highest-trim, high-performance GR model — so there's one for just about every budget.
The Corolla competes in a pretty impressive segment. It's up against strong compact sedan and hatchback rivals. It does battle with slightly larger vehicles that may be more expensive, but are much more spacious, and in some cases, more upscale. Then, there's the option for smaller, even sportier choices that could provide similar value to the Corolla, but with a bit more entertainment. And, of course, there's always the consideration of which rivals offer similar performance for a lower price. Stepping out of your beloved Corolla and into something fresh and new, these are some of your best options.
The upscale Honda Civic (and the Acura Integra)
One of the top performers in the compact car class is the Honda Civic. In just about every way, it gives the Corolla a run for its money — and the two cars go step for step against each other as things get more refined and high-performance in their respective trim levels. And if the Civic isn't refined enough for you, there's also its upscale platform twin, the Acura Integra. I've driven just about every trim of both the Civic and Integra over the last few years, and even though they're a bit pricier than some of the competition, I think they're worth the upgrade.
For most consumers, the Civic hybrid is the most reasonable model, thanks to its stellar efficiency. The Corolla hybrid has an EPA-estimated max of 48 mpg combined on all-wheel-drive models, and 50 mpg combined on front-drive models. The Civic keeps up with an equally-impressive EPA estimate of 49 mpg combined. Though, since the Civic isn't offered in all-wheel-drive, that's a win for the Corolla. The Civic sedan wins out for space, however, with 99 cubic feet of passenger volume compared to the Corolla sedan's only 88.6 cubic feet of interior volume.
Depending on which version of the Civic you go with, the price difference between the Honda and the Toyota can be just a few hundred dollars. The base Civic LX has an MSRP of $25,890, with the top-trim, high-performance Civic Type R checking in at $48,590. The Integra, in its various iterations, will cost a bit more than the Civic or Corolla, and it isn't offered as a hybrid, but it comes with more premium equipment and feels more luxurious.
The spacious sibling: the Toyota RAV4
Some might argue that the Corolla Cross is a strong upgrade from the standard Corolla, especially if you're looking for a more practical family SUV, but we think the RAV4 is where the real leap in space will make a difference. One of the best-selling vehicles in America for years running, the RAV4 is versatile and makes great use of space. The RAV4 was also recently redesigned with a new look to go along with its increased power and all-hybrid engine. On the inside, the RAV4 offers 37.8 cubic feet of cargo space (70.4 cubes with the back seats folded down), which is significantly more than the Corolla cross at 24.0/46.9 cubes, and nearly triple what the Corolla sedan offers, at just 13.1 cubic feet. And while it might seem much bigger than the Corolla at first glance, the RAV4 is 181 inches long, from nose to tail, the exact same length as the Corolla sedan.
With the latest hybrid powertrain, the RAV4 doesn't take much of a fuel economy hit either. According to the EPA, it'll return as high as 43 mpg combined. You may also consider the plug-in hybrid version of the RAV4 if you have the ability to charge at home, since it can give you as many as 52 miles of electric autonomy before switching to hybrid mode, at least according to Toyota. The 2026 RAV4 starts at $33,350, and works its way up to $49,950 on top GR Sport models, so it's more expensive on the entry-level side of things, but if you like your Corolla and need more space, the extra cash is worth the stretch.
The Hyundai Elantra has a lot of value in every trim
Much like the Civic and the Integra, the Hyundai Elantra has a similar size to the Corolla, while being upscaled. The Elantra also has a wide range of trim levels and performance options to go head-to-head with just about every version of the Corolla. The Elantra, however, is significantly less expensive in most category.
The Elantra starts off its lineup with the Elantra SE, which has an MSRP of just $23,780 but comes with a long-list of standard equipment. And while the high-performance Elantra N isn't quite as powerful as the GR Corolla (the Elantra N has 276 hp, while the GR Corolla has 300 hp), it's significantly less expensive, and still seriously fun to drive. For 2026, it has a starting price of just $41,995.
The Elantra doesn't lose out on space compared to the Corolla, either. The Hyundai's trunk offers 14.2 cubic feet of storage, and the interior offers 99.4 cubic feet of passenger space — it's one of the leaders in the segment. Fuel economy for the most-efficient version of the Elantra hybrid is estimated at an impressive 54 mpg combined — more than any version of the Corolla can muster. If you're looking for something that feels premium on the inside, without spending the big bucks, that's where the Elantra shines brightest.
The sporty Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86 twins
In the search for a Corolla replacement, the Subaru BRZ and the Toyota GR86 are the wild card. Instead of all these practical four-door models, maybe you want something a bit more entertaining. Something that feels familiar, but adds a dose of fun to your daily commute. Enter the Subaru BRZ and its Toyota twin, the GR86. I wouldn't recommend the BRZ to anyone who needs regular use of the back seat — adults won't fit back there at all, really — but it's enough space to throw some extra luggage, or somewhere for children to sit on short journeys.
The BRZ isn't particularly efficient, checking in at just 25 mpg combined for automatic transmission models, and 22 mpg combined for manual-transmission models, but what you trade in efficiently, you pick up in engagement. The BRZ comes exclusively with rear-wheel drive, and combining that with the smooth-shifting six-speed manual makes for an awesome driving experience on winding mountain roads. You have to pay the price for the extra engagement, with base-model BRZ Limited trims coming in with at$37,205 and top-trim models starting at $40,705, but the BRZ will definitely put a smile on your face. And, for what it's worth, you can save a bit of money by going with the very similar Toyota GR86 instead, which ranges between $33,495 and $38,660.
How these competitors were picked
There are all sorts of compact sedans, small SUVs, and even a few small sports cars to choose from that compete with the 2026 Toyota Corolla. The Corolla itself is a strong choice, and around for alternatives isn't easy. All the vehicles on this list were picked based on first-person experience of SlashGear's expert reviews, which allows us to confidently talk about driving experience. Talking about stats, the main numbers used to make the comparisons here were fuel economy, spaciousness, and price.