6 Makita Tools Under $75 Worth Adding To Your Collection

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Makita is a big player in the power tool game. They're popular with DIYers and pros alike, and you can find their tools at Home Depot and other hardware stores. The brand specializes in power tools, which they have in great abundance. By our count, there are approximately 600 tools across the brand's 12V, 18V, and 40V battery systems. That gives most consumers tons of choices, but you may already own many of the brand's highly rated power tools.

Maybe you're expanding your collection, or you're just curious as to what you can find if you're shopping for Makita tools on a budget. The selection is a bit slimmer than it would be if budget was no object, but you can find some pretty neat stuff on the cheaper end of the spectrum. The only problem is that you have to scroll through a few hundred accessories and replacement parts to do it, since those types of products comprise most of Makita's inventory, once you dip below $100.

Fortunately, we took the time to do just that and found a good list of useful tools that are worth space in your garage that cost under $75. You won't find any power tools in this range, even corded ones, unless they're on sale. There are still some good storage options, hand tools, lighting, and other types of tools in this price range that are worth adding to your collection.