15 Makita DIY Products Users Recommend

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Makita made its first electric power tools in 1958, but the company can trace its history back even further. It was originally founded in 1915 and made an assortment of electrical equipment including lighting and electric motors. Today, it's one of the few major tool brands to remain independently owned, and its products are distributed across the globe.

Its range of corded and cordless power tools are trusted by professionals, but they're also a great choice for serious DIYers. They're built to be durable, powerful, and long-lasting, all of which helps justify their premium pricing.

Given that almost none of Makita's tools could be called cheap, newcomers to the brand might be understandably cautious about dropping hundreds or even thousands of dollars on its products. Thankfully, many of the brand's DIY-oriented tools have already been put through their paces by buyers, and these 15 have received scores of positive reviews, confirming that they're worth the investment.