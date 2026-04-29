15 Makita DIY Products Users Recommend
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Makita made its first electric power tools in 1958, but the company can trace its history back even further. It was originally founded in 1915 and made an assortment of electrical equipment including lighting and electric motors. Today, it's one of the few major tool brands to remain independently owned, and its products are distributed across the globe.
Its range of corded and cordless power tools are trusted by professionals, but they're also a great choice for serious DIYers. They're built to be durable, powerful, and long-lasting, all of which helps justify their premium pricing.
Given that almost none of Makita's tools could be called cheap, newcomers to the brand might be understandably cautious about dropping hundreds or even thousands of dollars on its products. Thankfully, many of the brand's DIY-oriented tools have already been put through their paces by buyers, and these 15 have received scores of positive reviews, confirming that they're worth the investment.
Makita 18V LXT 2-Piece Drill/Driver and Impact Driver Kit
DIYers who are new to Makita's cordless tool line will want to make their investment in battery packs worthwhile. An easy way to do that is to opt for one of the brand's multi-piece tool kits, such as the 18V LXT two-piece drill/driver and impact driver kit. It retails for $199 and includes all the key elements that newcomers will need to start using the brand's 18V LXT tool line. Alongside both tools, the kit also includes a pair of 1.5Ah batteries, a charger, and a bag to carry everything in.
Both included tools are designed to be tough since they're dust and water resistant, and both are lightweight. The tools, charger, and batteries are backed by Makita's 3-year warranty, just like virtually all other products in the brand's 18V cordless tool line. The included batteries are compatible with any Makita 18V LXT tool, although their modest capacity means that buyers wanting maximum tool runtime may want to purchase an additional high-capacity battery pack for their collection.
Makita 18V LXT 5.0Ah High Capacity Battery Pack
Retailing for $169, the Makita 18V LXT 5.0Ah high capacity battery pack is no small investment. However, users agree that it's worthwhile for bigger jobs. Makita says that the battery pack can be fully recharged in 45 minutes, and has helpfully included LED indicator lights to let DIYers know its state of charge at a glance. It's designed to withstand essentially all of the challenges that demanding users could throw at it, from high-vibration jobs to extreme cold weather. According to the brand, it will continue to perform well in temperatures as low as -4 degrees F.
The battery is designed to be used with Star Protection tools, which can be easily identified by the star symbol on their sides. This battery protection technology helps prevent overloading or overheating during the most intense jobs, which in turn helps keep the battery in top condition for longer. For additional reassurance, Makita provides the battery with a 3-year limited warranty.
Makita 18V LXT 4-½ Inch - 5 Inch Cut-Off/Angle Grinder
Although angle grinders can be nerve-racking to use, particularly if you don't have much experience with one, they're an important tool in the arsenal of many dedicated DIYers. Makita also sellscorded variants, but going cordless with the 18V LXT 4-½ inch to 5 inch angle grinder doesn't mean you're compromising on power. It'll still be able to tackle all the same materials as a corded grinder, but with the added convenience of unlimited portability.
The tool retails in standalone form for $179, although it's also available at Home Depot as part of a kit with a pair of 5.0Ah batteries and a charger. To give less confident users extra reassurance, or prevent seasoned pros from unfortunate accidents, the angle grinder features several safety features including anti-restart protection and active feedback-sensing technology. It can also automatically optimize its torque output in real time, which helps to boost its performance without sacrificing runtime.
Makita 1-¼ Inch Corded Compact Router
Many of Makita's most popular DIY-friendly tools are cordless, but it still offers a broad range of corded tools too. Take, for example, the brand's 1-¼ inch corded compact router, which retails for $159. We previously highlighted the router as one of the most essential woodworking power tools and specifically namechecked Makita as a solid choice in this category.
This router's 1.25 horsepower motor spins up to a maximum speed of 30,000 rpm, although a variable speed dial can reduce output to as little as 10,000 rpm depending on the job. The motor is encased in an aluminum body that's double-insulated and designed to be resistant to bumps and scratches. Makita covers the tool with a 1-year warranty, which is 2 years less than the brand's cordless equivalent. However, the corded tool's consistently strong reviews should be enough to allay any concerns about its durability.
Makita 18V LXT Reciprocating Saw
A capable reciprocating saw can be useful for many different DIY jobs, and cordless versions of the tool are even more versatile than their corded cousins. Makita's 18V LXT reciprocating saw forms part of the brand's sprawling cordless range, which it claims is the largest 18V cordless tool range on the market.
Whether or not that's true is tricky to verify, since manufacturers are always tweaking their lineups to include new launches and discontinue older products. What is verifiably true is that Makita's saw is consistently well-liked by reviewers, and it's backed by a competitive 3 year warranty.
The saw retails as a standalone tool for $159, but like many of the brand's most popular power tools, it's also available at Home Depot as part of a kit with a battery and charger. The tool is compatible with all Makita 18V batteries that feature the star symbol on their side, signifying the brand's Star Protection battery management technology.
Makita 18V LXT Variable Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool
When it comes to versatility, the Makita 18V LXT oscillating multi-tool is a top performer. It can be used to cut PVC, plaster, flooring, and many other materials you'll be dealing with on home improvement projects, and it can also be fitted with accessory cutting blades to give it an even broader range of talents. The tool retails for $169 and comes with a cutting blade and adapters for accessories, but not with the battery or charger that will be needed to run it. Both of those will have to be bought separately if you're new to Makita's 18V cordless tool line.
With a compatible battery fitted, Makita says that the tool will weigh less than 5 pounds. That lightweight construction, combined with the inherent portability of cordless tools, make it an appealing pick even for DIYers who already have a corded oscillating multi-tool in their kit. Anyone who prefers to stick with corded tools still isn't entirely out of luck, since Makita does offer such a version of its multi-tool, but it hasn't racked up a high enough number of positive reviews to qualify for inclusion here.
Makita 18V LXT 6-½ Inch Circular Saw
Makita has been building electric motors of various kinds for more than a century, and so has had plenty of time to hone its expertise. That's important for making power tools of many kinds, since a weak motor can render even the most feature-heavy tool useless. Makita's 18V LXT 6-½ inch circular saw is light on additional features, but its brawny 3,700 rpm motor ensures it'll still be a very useful addition to many DIYers' toolboxes.
The saw retails in tool-only guise for $159, but Makita does include a general purpose blade with the price of purchase. The included 16-tooth blade has a 2-¼ inch cutting capacity, but anyone needing a more specialized blade will find plenty of compatible options at leading retailers like Home Depot. As standard, Makita provides a 3-year limited warranty for the tool, just like almost all of the rest of its 18V LXT range.
Makita 18V LXT 1/4 Inch Impact Driver
Choosing which Makita impact driver is best for you isn't necessarily a straightforward decision. However, if you're basing your pick mostly on reviews from existing users, the 18V LXT ¼ inch impact driver is a top candidate. The numbers on its spec sheet look impressive: It's got a maximum motor speed of 3,400 rpm, 1,500 in-lbs of maximum torque, and a weight of just 3.3 pounds without a battery, all for a retail price of $159.
Of course, official specs only form part of the equation, but the consistently strong feedback from users is solid evidence that the tool can live up to its promises in real-world use. Just in case it doesn't, Home Depot buyers are covered by the retailer's standard 90 day returns policy, as well as Makita's familiar 3-year 18V cordless tool warranty. That warranty covers any defects in either the workmanship or materials used within the tool's construction.
Makita 18V LXT 7-1/4 Inch Circular Saw Kit
If you're buying a more power-hungry cordless tool like a 7-¼ inch circular saw, you'll need to make sure that the battery pack you're pairing it with is up to the task. You could work out which size battery is the optimal match for the tool yourself, or you could let Makita do all the hard work for you and buy the 18V LXT 7-1/4 inch circular saw kit instead. If you pick the second option, you'll save money too compared to buying everything individually. The kit retails for $449, but Home Depot notes that purchasing all the components on their own would total $770.
Alongside the saw itself, the kit includes two 5.0Ah batteries, a dual-port charger, and a handy carry bag. Makita's testing saw the pair of batteries deliver 558 crosscuts in 2x4 wood before needing to be recharged. As well as being long lasting, the saw also delivers on cutting power, with its motor reaching up to 5,100 rpm. Primarily, the saw kit is aimed at tradespeople including roofers and framers, but it's also worth considering if you're a seasoned DIY enthusiast looking to take on a large home improvement project.
Makita 5 Inch Corded Random Orbit Sander
It's safe to assume that most DIYers are going to need to use a sander at some point during a job, but exactly which sander is best will depend on what you're doing. There are a few differences between an orbital sander and a random orbit sander, but if you're looking for the latter, it's worth considering Makita's 5-inch corded version of the tool.
It's available for $129, and because it doesn't need batteries, it's still just as appealing regardless of whether you buy it to add to an already extensive Makita tool collection or whether it's your first tool from the brand. It's aimed at professional users; as a result, it offers both power and precision, with a three amp motor that reaches a peak of 12,000 opm (oscillations per minute). When its full power isn't needed, the variable control dial allows users to drop its speed to as little as 4,000 opm.
Makita 18V LXT Drywall Screwdriver
Having the right tools for big home improvement jobs cuts down on hassle and saves time, which makes the Makita 18V LXT drywall screwdriver worth a look. It's another tool that Makita created with professionals in mind, allowing them to hang metal framing and sheetrock quickly and efficiently. It's not going to be the most frequently used tool in a DIYer's tool kit, but at $189, it might be worth the investment for a major project.
Buyers who do fork out for one are consistently impressed with its capabilities, and since it's part of Makita's 18V LXT tool line, it's compatible with the same battery packs as the other 18V cordless tools here. Since it's less than 10 inches long, it won't take up much space in your tool box when it's not in use either. It's one of many professional-oriented Makita tools that features the brand's Extreme Protection Technology (XPT), which it says provides enhanced protection against water and dust ingress.
Makita 18V LXT Rapid Optimum Battery Charger
Even the best cordless tools will be rendered useless if you don't have a charged battery pack to power them. The Makita 18V LXT rapid optimum battery charger is designed to reduce downtime compared to the brand's standard charger, so those tools won't remain useless for long. It features a unique fan design that cools batteries while they're charging and two-way communication between the battery and charger to ensure maximum charging speed.
Makita claims that the unit can fully recharge a 5.0Ah battery in 45 minutes, while a 3.0Ah battery takes just half an hour. At those speeds, you can pop the battery in the charger, and by the time you've run to the store to pick up your caffeinated beverage of choice, you'll be able to get straight back to work when you return. At the time of writing, the rapid battery charger is available for $145.99 at Home Depot.
Makita 18V LXT Blower
There are very few DIY jobs that won't generate at least some level of mess, and cleaning up that mess can be a pain. A compact blower like the Makita 18V LXT blower can make tidying up a bit easier, and it runs on the same battery packs as the brand's other DIY-friendly cordless power tools.
It's small in size but big on power, with a peak air velocity of 219 mph. The tool's variable speed switch can tone that power down for lighter cleaning jobs. Its maker claims a runtime of up to 17 minutes on a fully-charged 6.0Ah battery, but given that most Makita kits come with smaller capacity batteries, it's worth adjusting your expectations accordingly if you're not planning on buying a 6.0Ah battery pack separately.
The blower retails for $159 as a standalone tool. Just like the brand's cordless DIY essentials, it's backed by a 3-year warranty, but its high average review score suggests that buyers are unlikely to need it anyway.
Makita 18V LXT Compact Router
We've already covered Makita's corded compact router, but anyone who prefers their tools to run on batteries might want to consider the 18V LXT compact router instead. It's similarly capable, but it runs using the brand's 18V battery packs. The additional portability does come at a cost though: the cordless router retails for $219, which is $60 more than the corded tool.
Just like its outlet-tethered counterpart, the 18V LXT compact router has a variable speed control dial that can be adjusted from 10,000 rpm all the way up to 30,000 rpm. It also features the same tough aluminum housing.
There are a few differences between the two tools, with the cordless router featuring an LED work light to aid users' vision in dimly lit workspaces. The cordless tool is also covered by a 3-year warranty while the corded version only gets a single year of coverage as standard. Whether those differences are worth the price premium comes down to personal choice, but users recommend both models.
Makita 7-1/4 Inch Corded Circular Saw
Another corded tool with a similarly highly rated cordless counterpart is the Makita 7-¼ inch corded circular saw, which retails for $219. For that price, buyers of the corded saw also get a 24-tooth carbide blade and a hard-shell carry case thrown in. According to Makita, that carbide saw blade should last up to twice as long as a standard one.
The tool offers the kind of power that demanding users have come to expect from the brand, with its 15 amp motor able to hit a peak of 5,800 rpm. Despite its power, it isn't particularly heavy, clocking in at a little over 10 lbs.
Makita helpfully included a dust blower within the saw as well as a pair of LED lights, both of which help to keep the cut line easy to see. If you're not fussed about the added portability that comes with cordless tools, it's hard to go wrong with Makita's corded circular saw, a fact that's reflected by its consistently strong user reviews.
How we picked these top-rated Makita tools
Makita is a trusted brand among professionals and DIYers alike, but inevitably some of its tools don't meet the high standard set by the rest of its range. To ensure that each of our picks lived up to buyers' expectations, we only included tools and accessories that had received a minimum of 500 reviews at Home Depot with an average rating of at least 4.5 stars. As an additional measure, we then checked reviews on rival retailers like Acme Tools and Ace Hardware to ensure that each had received a similarly positive reception.