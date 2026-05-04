9 Cool Ace Hardware Gadgets Under $25 That Deserve A Spot In Your Garage

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The urge to accumulate new gear for your workshop or garage is something that afflicts seemingly all DIYers. It can sometimes lead to odd splurges that add a notable strain to the bank account, but it doesn't have to. Plenty of great gadget and gear finds can come with low price tags.

Ace Hardware is a natural place to take your search when browsing for new equipment. It's a hardware store that elevates local business operators rather than a corporate superstructure, giving buyers a great source of essential gear while keeping things in the community. This makes it a solid option for those looking for gift ideas for the gearhead in their life, or for DIYers after an impactful new gadget.

Plenty of stuff you'll find on the store shelves in an Ace Hardware is reasonably priced. These nine pieces of equipment can add a new dimension to the tasks you handle in the garage or elsewhere. They're all priced at $25 or less and deliver great support to help improve your workflow through countless workshop maintenance and repair tasks that your garage space will often serve as a base of operations to tackle. I'm a frequent DIYer who gets dragged into new projects on a regular basis, and I have hands-on experience with some of these items. The rest have received great reviews from a bulk of Ace Hardware buyers, and shoppers at other outlets, too.