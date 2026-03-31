5 Great Ace Hardware Gift Ideas For The Gearhead In Your Life
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The Ace Hardware experience is one of community and value. Many home improvers and automotive enthusiasts flock to Ace for its co-op roots and the favorable pricing it offers. Ace Hardware carries a huge variety of equipment, tools, and accessories, too, making it a solid place to shop for just about any kind of tool-related needs you might encounter. These features also make Ace Hardware a great option for a buyer looking for the perfect gift for a loved one who's hooked on the feeling of crossing repair or renovation jobs off their to-do list. Even so, it can be tough to find the right product to make a quality impact on your friend or family member's tool collection.
Those without prior knowledge of their loved one's tool layout can easily invest in a high-quality tool or support solution, only to find that the recipient already has one. This is where fringe elements really shine. Consumables, safety and comfort gear, and tools that perform well when the shop features redundancies (think utility knives, tape measures, ear protection, or carpenter's pencils) can go a long way here. Even if your receiver already has these things in their collection, adding a bit more depth to their workshop means less time and energy spent replacing elements that wear out or looking for a single piece of equipment that's managed to get buried under the work. These five options make for highly impactful gifts at affordable prices.
Norton ProSand 5-Inch 80 Grit Ceramic Alumina Hook and Loop Sanding Discs (50-Pack)
The importance of maintaining a stockpile of consumables, such as sanding discs, is obvious to anyone who regularly works in the garage. This accessory equipment connects to your handheld sander and lets you smooth surfaces quickly. No matter the kind of sanding device you'll use from orbital standards to belt-type options, having a reserve of sandpaper is crucial to avoid a last-minute run to the store while you're already working on a project.
As a result, the Norton ProSand 5-Inch 80 Grit Ceramic Alumina Hook and Loop Sanding Discs is a great gift for anyone who frequently sands materials during home improvement projects or construction tasks. This is a 50-pack of sanding discs featuring the classic hook and loop connection as well as dust port holes throughout the center of each disc. The pack is available from Ace Hardware for $46, giving you a cost per disc of less than a dollar. There are numerous grit options available, but an 80-grit pack is a middle-of-the-road choice for general sanding tasks. It will always find use in the workshop.
DeWalt Gel Foam Hard Shell Knee Pads
Many tool users have a robust collection of equipment in their arsenal, so identifying a gap isn't always simple. Consumables are a great option, but workplace enhancers and safety gear are equally useful. The DeWalt Gel Foam Hard Shell Knee Pads are a tool that can significantly amplify a home improver or builder's workflow. Knee pads will wear out over time, so even if your loved one already has a set this can be a great choice to give them additional coverage or to augment their tool kit and allow for a helper (for instance, a child or even you, the gifter), to work in comfort on tasks like flooring installation or plumbing jobs.
These knee pads feature a hard outer shell with a gel insert underneath. This makes them an upgraded option with plenty of protective capability. They're listed at Ace Hardware for $55, but for those with an Ace rewards membership, you'll save $3.50. The knee pads feature a pair of straps with one acting as a single piece with a quick-release buckle and the other featuring an extra-wide neoprene build for added comfort. The knee pads also feature an easy-grasp pull tab that allows for simple adjustments, even when wearing gloves, which might make nuanced gripping a little more challenging. For someone already working without knee pads, this can be a no-brainer. However, this also serves as a solid upgrade opportunity to help your loved one work with less knee and back pain.
Craftsman Drill and Driver Bit Set (140-Piece)
Drill bits play a key role in every job the gearhead or home improver takes on. There's no getting around the need for these fastening and drilling accessories, and breaking or stripping your last bit means an immediate halt to progress. As a result, a robust bit set is a good choice for anyone seeking a gift option for someone who frequently reaches for their tools. The Craftsman Drill and Driver Bit Set makes for an ideal selection. It's available for $50 at Ace Hardware and comes in an organized case with a clear lid for easy reference and access when seeking a particular bit.
The set features 140 total pieces rated for shock resistance and features CNC-machined tips. This ensures a precise fit and provides enhanced durability while reducing issues like cam-out. The set includes a wide range of screwdriving bits, including extended reach options and a bit holder. It also offers drilling solutions and socket bits to provide coverage for just about any job a drill user might encounter.
Irwin Quick-Grip Bar Clamp Set (6-Piece)
The Irwin Quick-Grip Bar Clamp Set features six clamps, with pairs of three different sizes included. It retails at Ace Hardware for $52, making for a quality, cost-effective option, adding to an existing clamp set or acting as the starting point for a new one. These clamps produce 100 pounds of clamping force and offer micro, standard, and elongated bars. They feature removable non-marring pads that cover the full face of the clamping unit to support precise gripping pressure without impacting the finished product of your work.
The set comes from Irwin, a high-quality hand tool brand that many users trust for numerous tool-buying needs. Irwin makes a wide range of equipment, including measurement and marking tools, implements like saws and chisels, and, of course, a range of clamps. Irwin is also perhaps an underrated brand worth considering because of its blend of quality and low prices. These grippers feature a one-handed quick-release trigger that makes using them simple and effective, while allowing operators to work alone rather than relying on a partner to support efforts. Clamps deliver key work-holding capabilities that can't be overemphasized. Moreover, anyone who has a few of these lying around their workshop or garage knows that, like guitars or golf clubs, you can never have enough!
Milwaukee 25-Foot by 1-Inch Compact Magnetic Tape Measure Two-Pack
The tape measure is a tool that virtually all renovators, tinkerers, and fixers will already have on hand. This is a key piece of equipment to support one of the foundational components of just about any job you'll encounter. However, a great many tool users only have one tape measure but frequently lose it while moving around their workspace. They often lament the fact that they don't have additional measurement solutions readily available for easy use, which compounds the problem. Speaking from personal experience and conversations with others, this phenomenon seems widespread, yet it's tough to prioritize buying more tape measures when you don't strictly need them. This is where gifting can be a godsend.
The two-pack of Milwaukee 25-Foot by 1-Inch Compact Magnetic Tape Measure can immediately improve your loved one's work experience and retails at Ace Hardware for $47. The tapes feature a 12-foot standout, meaning they remain stiff when pushed out to this distance, resulting in less rolling that can result in inaccurate measurements. They're also rated for 15 feet of reach, allowing users to take accurate, long-distance measurements on their own. The end hook features a low-profile magnet that allows it to stick against ferrous metals in the workpiece you're trying to measure, providing even greater accuracy. Distances are printed on both sides of the tape, and it features a wire-form belt clip alongside a balanced build and a finger brake to more accurately control the tape's return.
Methodology
The value recommendations in this article are supported by SlashGear's firsthand experience with each product. Each one represents a tool or accessory element that tool users frequently need to support even basic tasks. Many are consumables designed to wear out and be replaced, meaning a purchase made on someone's behalf will get used and appreciated, even if that use might come weeks or months down the line. Others, like the tape measure set, offer additional flexibility that's always appreciated by gearheads.