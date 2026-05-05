5 Cheaper Alternatives To The Pontiac GTO

The Pontiac GTO is inarguably one of the most influential American cars of all time, almost single-handedly launching the muscle era into full swing. Its design was simple but elegant, riffing on what hot rodders had been doing for years prior — shove a huge engine into a cheap midsize car and see what happens. It was actually quite straightforward in Pontiac's case, given that the Pontiac V8 has identical external dimensions regardless of displacement, so a 287 could become a 389 with modifications to the bore, stroke, and main journal diameter. Suddenly, you could have big power in a small car for an affordable price.

This legacy lives on to this day, and it's reflected in the price point — good luck finding a clean Ram Air III GTO for less than $50,000, with high-quality examples routinely breaking $80,000 or more. Judges and other high-end GTOs with all the right options easily command low six-figure prices, extending all the way to the stratosphere. The most expensive GTO ever sold was an eye-watering $1.1 million when the hammer fell — statistical outliers aside, though, these are unquestionably expensive cars.

But let's suppose that you're after the experience a GTO provides: Its menacing presence, fast acceleration, and Hot Wheels-like character. We're taking historical provenance out of the equation here, focusing solely on cars that fulfill that purpose on a tighter budget. Granted, none of these cars are "cheap" as such, but they're all a fair bit lower than the GTO while still providing the same practical value. These are cars to own and drive rather than collect as investments. Let's take a look.